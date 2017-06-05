Murray beats Khachanov to reach French Open last eight

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Global Focus
From fighting AIDS to demanding rights: LGBT activism in Senegal
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/05 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/05 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/05 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/05 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/05 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/05 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/05 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/05 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/05 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/05 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/04 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/05 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/04 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/05 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/05 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/05 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/04 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/05 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/04 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/05 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/04 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Has there been a shift in the French political system?
  • media
    Global Focus
    From fighting AIDS to demanding rights: LGBT activism in Senegal
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Mamane’s international cast
  • media
    International media
    Politician's assault on reporter marks new low for US media
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Eighth Champions Trophy cricket tournament kicks off
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Roland Garros 2017 Sport Tennis

Murray beats Khachanov to reach French Open last eight

By
media Andy Murray has reached the last eight at Roland Garros on seven occasions. RFI/Pierre-René Worms

Top seed Andy Murray moved into the quarter-finals at the French Open after dismissing the fast rising Russian Karen Khachanov. The Briton took just over two hours to see off the 21-year-old 6-3 6-4 6-4.

“I think today was probably the best I have played overall,” said Murray. “The conditions were difficult. It was pretty windy out there. It wasn't easy. But each match I feel like I have played better. I have hit the ball cleaner and started to see the right shots at the right moments.”

Khachanov has been touted as one of the next big things on the circuit along with 23-year-old Dominic Thiem, 21-year-old Nick Kyrgios and 20-year-old Alexander Zverev. After their first meeting, the world number one was urged to run the rule over a potential successor.

“The work ethic and the dedication and everything appears to be there,” said Murray. “I think he's really into his tennis, which is very important. Karen is a very strong guy. Powerful. Big serve, big shots, he has good timing.

"You never know how players are going to develop. It's very difficult. But he's obviously one of the best young players in the world just now. He'll keep getting better. I think by the end of this year, you know, top 20, top 25, and then from there, who knows.”

While Khachanov will fail to disrupt the world order at the 2017 Roland Garros, Murray will continue his quest for his first French Open title against Kei Nishikori after the eighth seed came from a set down to beat the veteran Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in four sets. 

“He plays well on the clay and is very solid off both wings," added Murray who has won eight of their 10 meetings. "He is quick and moves well. Kei is a tough player.”

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.