Murray beats Khachanov to reach French Open last eight

Top seed Andy Murray moved into the quarter-finals at the French Open after dismissing the fast rising Russian Karen Khachanov. The Briton took just over two hours to see off the 21-year-old 6-3 6-4 6-4.

“I think today was probably the best I have played overall,” said Murray. “The conditions were difficult. It was pretty windy out there. It wasn't easy. But each match I feel like I have played better. I have hit the ball cleaner and started to see the right shots at the right moments.”

Khachanov has been touted as one of the next big things on the circuit along with 23-year-old Dominic Thiem, 21-year-old Nick Kyrgios and 20-year-old Alexander Zverev. After their first meeting, the world number one was urged to run the rule over a potential successor.

“The work ethic and the dedication and everything appears to be there,” said Murray. “I think he's really into his tennis, which is very important. Karen is a very strong guy. Powerful. Big serve, big shots, he has good timing.

"You never know how players are going to develop. It's very difficult. But he's obviously one of the best young players in the world just now. He'll keep getting better. I think by the end of this year, you know, top 20, top 25, and then from there, who knows.”

While Khachanov will fail to disrupt the world order at the 2017 Roland Garros, Murray will continue his quest for his first French Open title against Kei Nishikori after the eighth seed came from a set down to beat the veteran Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in four sets.

“He plays well on the clay and is very solid off both wings," added Murray who has won eight of their 10 meetings. "He is quick and moves well. Kei is a tough player.”