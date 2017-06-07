RFI in 15 languages

 

International report
Last day of UK election campaigning and Tories are nervous
Sports
Roland Garros 2017 Sport Tennis

Carreno retirement sends Nadal into French Open semi-final

By
media Rafael Nadal has never lost a Roland Garros semi-final match. Reuters/Benoit Tessier

Nine time champion Rafael Nadal advanced to the semi-final at Roland Garros on Wednesday when his opponent Pablo Carreno retired from their match with an abdominal strain.

Nadal had won the first set 6-2 and was leading 2-0 in the second set when Carreno stopped. “Obviously it was not the perfect way for me to win and especially against a good friend. I’m sorry for him,” said Nadal.

“He was playing great. It is tough when these kind of things happens, but he had a great Roland Garros. Overall, I think he will be positive about what happened here and that's important.”

Carreno, 25, concurred. “It was my best Roland Garros. I need to be happy because my level in these weeks was really good. I believe in myself more than when I started the tournament, so that's good news for me.”

In four previous visits, Carreno had never progressed past the second round. But he beat 11th seed Grigor Dimitrov and fifth seed Milos Raonic on his surge to the last eight.

“I now know that I can do important things in the future in these kind of big tournaments and I will just try to continue improving my tennis, my mentality and my fitness, and then we'll see.”

Nadal will play sixth seed Dominic Thiem on Friday for a place in Sunday’s final. The 23-year-old Austrian exploited the inconsistency of an out-of-sorts Novak Djokovic to dispatch the defending champion 7-6 6-3 6-0.

“It was not there for me in the second part of the match,” Djokovic lamented. “I was unable to hit the ball well and he was getting better and better and getting more confident as the match progressed. I lost my rhythm on the backhand and after that there was no way back.”

 

