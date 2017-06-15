Argentine football player stabbed rivals with needles to win match

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Culture in France
Centenary events in Paris show great French sculptor Auguste Rodin's secret …
L'écclesiaste by Rodin
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/15 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/15 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/15 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/15 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/15 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/15 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/15 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/15 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/15 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/15 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/11 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/15 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/11 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/15 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/15 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/15 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/11 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/15 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/11 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/15 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/11 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Culture in France
    Centenary events in Paris show great French sculptor Auguste …
  • media
    International report
    Industrial fishing off the African coast, Part 1
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Looking abroad to make French cities safer for women
  • media
    International report
    Same-sex marriage in the Faroe islands
  • media
    Global Focus
    New book about Libya's bombing of UTA 772 - The Forgotten Flight
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Argentina

Argentine football player stabbed rivals with needles to win match

By
media Juan Ferney Otero (L) of Argentina’s Estudiantes de La Plata, was targeted during the match Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP

An Argentine fourth division player is likely to be sacked after he admitted poking strikers with a needle during his team's shock cup win over top tier Estudiantes.

Federico Allende, who plays for Sport Club Pacifico in the Federal B championship, said “in football, in order to win, you need to be clever”.

He said his behaviour was inspired by former a Argentine coach, who was reputed to have meted out similar treatment to opponents in his playing days.

This was a reference to Carlos Salvador Bilardo, the legendary Argentine manager who won the World Cup with Maradona in 1986.

The radio hosts jokingly asked if the player meant 'the water bottle'.

Brazilian defender Branco famously accused Bilardo's bench of having handed him a water bottle laced with a drug during their second round match in the 1990 World Cup.

But Allende said: "No, not the bottle. Needles."

He claimed he kept two needles hidden in his shinpads.

Allende was marking Estudiantes forward Juan Otero for most of the Copa Argentina match, which Sport won 3-2, and said that he nipped his rival several times.

"I had to turn to the great Bilardo," Allende said in a radio interview. "The poor guy (Otero), it did his head in. But what do you want me to do? We know we had to make the game dirty because top division players don't like it.

"He must have hated me, but that's football."

Otero confirmed that he was poked four times and that he told the referee, who took no action. "I know it was the game of his life, but it's still just a football match," he said.

“I changed position because he poked me at every stoppage. "I told the referee but he didn't believe me. I told the linesman as well and he just smiled.

Pacifico President Hector Moncada said Allende's behaviour had overshadowed his team's famous win and he would recommend sacking the player.

"We are shocked; it's put a dampener on the team's work," he said. 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.