Rugby: Japan humiliated, Scots victorious

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Baby Louis and his parents
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/17 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/17 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/17 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/17 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/17 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/17 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/17 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/17 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/17 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/17 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/11 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/16 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/11 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/16 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/16 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/16 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/11 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/16 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/11 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/16 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/11 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Baby Louis and his parents
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Nadal wins 10th Roland Garros title
  • media
    World music matters
    Songhoy Blues releases its ode to Resistance
  • media
    International report
    Under-reporting fish catches off Africa's coast, Part 2
  • media
    Culture in France
    Centenary events in Paris show great French sculptor Auguste …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Rugby

Rugby: Japan humiliated, Scots victorious

By
media Flickrgepiblu: rugby world cup 2007

Ireland made Japan face up to reality as they crushed the Asian champions 50-22 on in the second of their three-match summer tour. Joe Schmidt's second-string side ran in seven tries in a clinical performance despite the lingering effects of jet-lag and blazing heat in Shizuoka, on Japan's Pacific coast.

"The conditions probably helped as both teams came to play good rugby and throw the ball around," said Ireland's stand-in skipper Rhys Ruddock.

"It was really physical and we're feeling it after that."

With the bulk of Ireland's usual starting line-up in New Zealand on duty with the British and Irish Lions, a fresh crop of hungry young players tore into Japan from the start.

Keith Earls burst clear to score Ireland's first try after 10 minutes and, with Heiichiro Ito sin-binned, Dan Leavy barged over twice before Jack Conan also crossed as the tourists stretched their lead to 31-3 at half-time.

The Irish, who arrived in Japan earlier this week after thrashing the United States 55-19 in New Jersey, added further tries through Conan's second, Garry Ringrose and the effervescent Earls again after the interval.

Fly-half Paddy Jackson slotted 13 points on six-for-six kicking.

Japan's "Brave Blossoms," who ground out a 33-21 home win over Romania last week, looked bereft of ideas in a dress rehearsal for the 2019 World Cup, when they face Ireland in the pool stage as tournament hosts.

Ryuji Noguchi finally crossed the try line on the hour-mark and late efforts from Kenki Fukuoka and Yutaka Nagare at least offered crumbs of comfort for Japan, who get another crack at the Irish in Tokyo next week.

Japan have never beaten Ireland and the last time they met before Saturday was in 2005.

Asia's top side have made real progress since, shedding their tag as World Cup pushovers by winning three games at the 2015 edition under former coach Eddie Jones, including a stunning upset of South Africa.

But Japan rarely threatened a much-changed Ireland side, while further ill discipline is likely to cause concern for head coach Jamie Joseph.

Meanwhile, Scotland pulled off a 24-19 upset victory over Australia in their rugby union international in Sydney.

The Scotsmen held on gamely after regaining the lead midway through the second half, after being 17-12 ahead at half-time.
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.