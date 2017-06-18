Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo would cost €400 million to buy

-
00h00 - 02h00 GMT
Features and analysis 06/19 00h00 GMT
-
02h00 - 04h00 GMT
Features and analysis 06/19 02h00 GMT
-
RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
News bulletin 06/19 04h00 GMT
-
Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
Features and analysis 06/18 04h10 GMT
-
RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
News bulletin 06/18 05h00 GMT
-
Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
Features and analysis 06/18 05h10 GMT
-
RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
News bulletin 06/18 06h00 GMT
-
Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
Features and analysis 06/18 06h10 GMT
-
RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
News bulletin 06/18 06h30 GMT
-
Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
Features and analysis 06/18 06h33 GMT
-
RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
News bulletin 06/18 07h00 GMT
-
RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
News bulletin 06/18 07h30 GMT
-
RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
News bulletin 06/18 14h00 GMT
-
RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
News bulletin 06/16 14h00 GMT
-
Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
Features and analysis 06/18 14h03 GMT
-
Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
Features and analysis 06/16 14h06 GMT
-
RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
News bulletin 06/18 14h30 GMT
-
Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
Features and analysis 06/18 14h33 GMT
-
RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
News bulletin 06/18 16h00 GMT
-
RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
News bulletin 06/16 16h00 GMT
-
Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
Features and analysis 06/18 16h03 GMT
-
RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
News bulletin 06/18 16h30 GMT
-
Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
Features and analysis 06/18 16h33 GMT
-
17h00 - 19h00 GMT
Features and analysis 06/18 17h00 GMT
-
19h00 - 21h00 GMT
Features and analysis 06/18 19h00 GMT
-
21h00 - 22h00 GMT
Features and analysis 06/18 21h00 GMT
-
22h00 - 00h00 GMT
Features and analysis 06/18 22h00 GMT