Mayweather giving the public what he public wants

Floyd Mayweather claims that he has 'given the public what they want' by agreeing to end his retirement from boxing to take on Conor McGregor in August.

Two years ago, Mayweather, 40, retired after equalling Rocky Marciano's unbeaten record of 49-0 and has subsequently been involved in an ongoing war of words on social media with the UFC champion, McGregor.

Even though McGregor, 28, has never boxed professionally, the fight will take place in Las Vegas under normal boxing rules.

"McGregor is a tough competitor. People all around the world demanded this fight so I had to give them what they wanted to see," said Mayweather, speaking to Black Sports Online.

"They asked for this fight. I was in retirement, but they wanted me back and I am back."

"He is very happy and I am very happy. I cannot wait," added Mayweather, who would not confirm how much each fighter was set to earn.