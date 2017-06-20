RFI in 15 languages

 

Baby Louis and his parents
 
Sports
Sport Tennis Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

Tsonga back on track in Queen's Club 2nd round

By
media Jo-Wilfried Tsonga AFP

Tennis world number 10 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga found his form again after his French Open nightmare in the Queen's Club second round with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Adrian Mannarino.

Tsonga's powerful start at the grass tournament was an ideal way to rid himself of the painful memory of a humiliating first-round exit against Argentine Renzo Olivo on the clay at Roland Garros in May.

That was the first time Tsonga had lost in the opening round of a Grand Slam in 35 appearances but there was no hangover in the west London sunshine as he brushed aside fellow Frenchman Mannarino in just 66 minutes.

Fifth seeded Tsonga, a Queen's runner-up in 2011, won the first set after securing the key break at the end of a marathon sixth game, despite slipping after making a shot behind the baseline.

But he remained stoic and went on to win seven games in a row, even finding time to high-five a ball girl as he took revenge over his loss to Mannarino in Monte Carlo earlier this year.

To face Muller or Basilashvili

This year Tsonga, has won Lyon, Marseille and Rotterdam and next at Queens he will play Gilles Muller or Nikoloz Basilashvili in the second round of the Wimbledon warm-up event.

Bulgarian world number 11 Grigor Dimitrov cruised into the second round with a 6-3, 6-1 win against Ryan Harrison of the United States.

Dimitrov is the only player other than reigning champion Andy Murray to win the Queen's title in the last four years and he looks in the mood to push the world number one for the crown this year after crushing Harrison in 54 minutes.

The 26-year-old, who made the Australian Open semi-finals in January, faces French qualifier Julien Benneteau or British wild card James Ward in the last 16.
 

