Australia rugby union coach reboots for Italy clash

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Mauritania's Noura Mint Seymali
Noura Mint Seymali.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/22 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/22 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/22 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/22 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/18 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/18 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/22 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/22 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/18 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/22 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/18 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/22 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/18 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Mauritania's Noura Mint Seymali
  • media
    International report
    Photojournalist Reza teaches in Buenos Aires slums
  • media
    International report
    Robots, flying taxis at Paris technology fair
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Macron aims to make Paris start-up capital
  • media
    International report
    Greenpeace tracks down illegal fishing off African coast, Part …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Rugby Australia Italy

Australia rugby union coach reboots for Italy clash

By
media Michael Cheika (centre) has made six changes for Australia's match against Italy. Reuters/David Gray

Australia coach Michael Cheika announced six changes on Thursday to the team for Saturday's Test match against Italy in Brisbane. Stephen Moore returns to captain the Wallabies. The 34-year-old replaces Tatafu Polota-Nau as hooker in what will be his 120th game for his country.

"Moore's obviously the captain of the team and he's got a lot of experience," Cheika said. "Polota-Nau's still putting out a big challenge to him and I want to give Moore the chance to respond.

"It's Moore's chance to get back in the starting boots and Polota-Nau's opportunity to finish from the bench, if he gets selected as a finisher."

Moore will become the 10th most-capped international player, surpassing the Italian Martin Castrogiovanni and England's Jason Leonard in his 120th Test.

The hooker is 19 games away from emulating Australia's Test record held by George Gregan with 139.

Horne in defence

Moore is unlikely to be given the chance to emulate Gregan if there is a collective repeat of last week's performance against Scotland which Australia lost 24-19.

"It's a big week, no doubt, particularly after last week," Moore said. "The game can't come quick enough for everyone."

Cheika made three other changes in the forward line, with ACT Brumbies pair, prop Scott Sio and lock Rory Arnold, joined by Lopeti Timani at No.8 in place of prop Tom Robertson, lock Sam Carter and No.8 Scott Higginbotham.

Sefa Naivalu and Rob Horne will start in defence.

Of the pair, Horne's inclusion is a surprise. The 27-year-old has not appeared for his country since last year. He has also ruled himself out of contention for the 2019 World Cup squad by deciding to play in England at Northampton thereby falling foul of the eligibility rules for the Test squads.

Australia have never lost to Italy in their 16 encounters. They won their last clash 50-20 in November 2013 in Turin.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.