Kvitova advances to Birmingham final against Barty

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Noura Mint Seymali: Bringing Mauritania's music to new audiences
Noura Mint Seymali.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/24 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/24 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/24 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/24 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/24 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/24 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/24 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/24 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/24 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/24 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/24 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/23 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/24 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/23 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/24 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/24 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/24 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/23 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/24 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/24 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/24 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    Exclusive: Why Afghanistan lawmakers want more US troops
  • media
    Sports Insight
    How Jelena Ostapanko won at the French Open 2017
  • media
    World music matters
    Noura Mint Seymali: Bringing Mauritania's music to new audiences
  • media
    International report
    Photojournalist Reza teaches in Buenos Aires slums
  • media
    International report
    Robots, flying taxis at Paris technology fair
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis Wimbledon

Kvitova advances to Birmingham final against Barty

By
media Petra Kvitova reached her first final on the circuit since suffering career threatening wounds to her left hand. Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Petra Kvitova reached the final of the Aegon Classic in Birmingham on Saturday when her Czech compatriot Lucie Safarova retired early in the second set with a leg injury. Kvitova had just taken the first set 6-1 and was leading 1-0 when Safarova called it a day.

“It's tough to play against a friend like Lucie," Kvitova said. "It's hard to think about yourself and not your opponent. I am sorry for her and hope she soon gets a bit better.”

Kvitova returned to competitive action at the French Open in Paris in May only six months after she suffered tendon and nerve injuries to her left hand while defending herself from an attacker in her home in the Czech Republic.

She reached the second round in Paris. But that was on clay – never one of her best surfaces. However on the lawns in Birmingham, she showed the full range of strokes that have brought her two titles at Wimbledon.

"I'm pleased with how I am playing,” added the 27-year-old. “I love playing finals. I like big matches and I've missed it over the last six months. So this is quite a dream."

Kvitova will be the favourite in Sunday’s final. The seventh seed will take on Ashleigh Barty. The world number 77 upset the former Wimbledon finalist Garbine Muguruza 3-6 6-4 6-3 to reach her first Premier Level final.

The 21-year-old unseeded Australian is the first player from the country to reach the final since Jenny Byrne in 1992.

She conceded that she faces a tough challenge in the final. “I don’t think you can find any tennis player who isn’t happy to see Petra back and being successful. She’s one of the nicest girls you’ll ever meet.

“She’s won Wimbledon a couple of times and is amazing on grass. It is going to be a good battle for me.”

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.