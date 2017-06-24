Portugal and Mexico advance to last four of Confederations Cup

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Noura Mint Seymali: Bringing Mauritania's music to new audiences
Noura Mint Seymali.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/24 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/24 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/24 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/24 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/24 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/24 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/24 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/24 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/24 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/24 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/24 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/23 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/24 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/23 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/24 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/24 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/24 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/23 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/24 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/24 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/24 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    Exclusive: Why Afghanistan lawmakers want more US troops
  • media
    Sports Insight
    How Jelena Ostapanko won at the French Open 2017
  • media
    World music matters
    Noura Mint Seymali: Bringing Mauritania's music to new audiences
  • media
    International report
    Photojournalist Reza teaches in Buenos Aires slums
  • media
    International report
    Robots, flying taxis at Paris technology fair
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Russia Mexico Portugal New Zealand

Portugal and Mexico advance to last four of Confederations Cup

By
media Nani scored Portugal's fourth goal in the rout of New Zealand in the Confederations Cup. Reuters/Grigory Dukor

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 75th international goal as Portugal thrashed New Zealand 4-0 in Saint Petersburg on Saturday to advance to the semi-finals of the Confederations Cup.

The Real Madrid star struck from the penalty spot after 33 minutes. Bernardo Silva turned in a second goal for the European champions four minutes later.

Andre Silva added a third on 80 minutes before Nani completed the rout in stoppage time to ensure Portugal progressed to the last four as winners of Group A, finishing above Mexico on goal difference.

"We knew it could be complicated because we had seen New Zealand play Mexico and the problems they caused the Mexicans," said Portugal coach Fernando Santos.

"I thought we played well in many parts of the game; in others, not so well. Overall though, it was a fair victory."

New Zealand boss Anthony Hudson said the final result was harsh on his players. "We started the game really well and were the stronger of the two teams. But we had a period in that first half when we allowed them to come into the game and gave ourselves too much to do to get back into it."

Mexico moved into the semis with a 2-1 win over Russia in Kazan. Aleksandr Samedov gave the hosts the lead after 25 minutes but within five minutes, it was all square. Hirving Lozano struck Mexico's winner shortly after the pause and they will play the winners of Group A for a place in the final on 2 July.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.