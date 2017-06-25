RFI in 15 languages

 

Germany and Chile in line to progress at Confederations Cup

By
media Joachim Loew led Germany to the World Cup title in 2014. Reuters/Michael Dalder

Germany coach Joachim Loew warned his players not to lose their focus as they take on Cameroon on Sunday in their final group stage game at the Confederations Cup.

Germany, who are in the competition as world champions, need a point from the match at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi to reach the last four. Cameroon - the African champions - must win by two clear goals to stay in the tournament.

Progress for Germany would maintain Loew’s decade long record of reaching the semi-finals at major tournaments.

"The game against Cameroon is no formality. They have nothing to lose," said Loew on the eve of the clash.

Since Loew took charge as head coach in 2006, the team has always reached the semi-finals at either the European championships or the World Cup finals.

Chile, who play Australia, lead the group on goal difference ahead of the Germans while Cameroon and Australia both have one point.

"I won't use the same team we had against Chile, said Loew. “Those who play will have earned their chances. It won't be seven or eight changes, that would do the players no good."

A year before the World Cup, Loew took the gamble of leaving all of his 2014 World Cup veterans at home in order to blood fringe players.

The move has paid off with forward Lars Stindl scoring in both Monday's 3-2 win over Australia and Thursday's 1-1 draw with Chile leaving him as the Confederation Cup's top scorer.

Cameroon coach Hugo Broos is expected to keep faith with the players who started the game in 2-0 defeat to Chile and Thursday's 1-1 draw with Australia who face Chile on Sunday in Moscow.

A draw will allow the Copa America champions to advance while Australia need a win by three clear goals to reach the last four.

If they succeed, it would be the biggest result in the three-year tenure of Australia's coach Ange Postecoglou.

"Our game against Chile is another massive one for us," said Australia captain Mark Milligan. "We will not just be hoping, we will prepare to try to win. Chile are a very good side, but they have weaknesses too."

 

