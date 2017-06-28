Djokovic sees off Pospisil to move into Eastbourne quarters

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Cinefile
Nothingwood - a French filmmaker's take on an Afghan film star
Afghan filmmaker and actor Salim Shaheen, star of Sonia Krunland's Nothingwood, poses for yet another photo with local fans
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/28 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/28 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/28 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/28 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/25 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/25 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/28 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/28 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/25 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/28 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/25 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/25 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    How Kenya's Lake Turkana is shrinking
  • media
    Cinefile
    Nothingwood - a French filmmaker's take on an Afghan film star …
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Is Africa with Saudi over Qatar crisis?
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Will Paris host 2024 Summer Olympics?
  • media
    International media
    Is Arte guilty of censorship?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis Novak Djokovic

Djokovic sees off Pospisil to move into Eastbourne quarters

By
media Novak Djokovic is playing in a pre-Wimbledon event for the first time since 2010. Reuters/Matthew Childs

Former world number one Novak Djokovic moved into the last eight at the Aegon Interntaional in Eastbourne on Wednesday with a straight sets win over Vasek Pospisil.

Djokovic, playing in a pre-Wimbledon event for the first time since 2010, edged a tight first set 6-4.

He capitalised on his opponent's lapse in concentration midway through the second set to break for a 4-2 lead. From then on he encountered few complications on his way to wrap up the match which had started on Tuesday but was delayed due to rain.

The 30-year-old Serb has conceded he is in a slump having failed to capture any major titles since June 2016 when he won the French Open to become only the eighth man to win a title at the four Grand Slam venues in Melbourne, Paris, London and New York.

However since that triumph which made him the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to hold all four Grand Slam titles, there has been nothing notable.

He lost surprisingly in the second round at the 2017 Australian Open - the venue for six of his 12 Grand Slam crowns - and was abject in his quarter-final defeat on 7 June at the 2017 French Open in June by Dominic Thiem - a man he had annihilated in the semi-final at the Italian Open final on 20 May.

"I expect a lot from myself and it's obvious that I'm not playing close to my best," said Djokovic after Roland Garros. "I know that but I am trying to work on my game. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't.

"This is a whole new situation that I'm facing. In the last seven or eight months, I haven't won any big tournaments which hasn't happened in many years. It's not something that hasn't happened to other players. All the top players have been through it. I guess you've got to go through it and learn your lessons."

For the third Grand Slam event of the season at Wimbledon, Djokovic has been seeded second behind Andy Murray and ahead of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. The four have accounted for all of the Wimbledon titles since 2003 with Federer top of the league with seven triumphs.

The 35-year-old Swiss warmed up for his assault on a record eighth crown with a ninth title on 25 June at the Halle tournament in Germany while Nadal was on the practice courts following his 10th success at the French Open.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.