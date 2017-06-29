Bravo by name and deed as Chile beat Portugal in Confederations Cup

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Cinefile
Nothingwood - a French filmmaker's take on an Afghan film star
Afghan filmmaker and actor Salim Shaheen, star of Sonia Krunland's Nothingwood, poses for yet another photo with local fans
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/29 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/29 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/29 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/29 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/29 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/29 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/29 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/29 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/29 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/29 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/25 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/25 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/28 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/28 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/25 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/28 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/25 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/25 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    How Kenya's Lake Turkana is shrinking
  • media
    Cinefile
    Nothingwood - a French filmmaker's take on an Afghan film star …
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Is Africa with Saudi over Qatar crisis?
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Will Paris host 2024 Summer Olympics?
  • media
    International media
    Is Arte guilty of censorship?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Chile Portugal

Bravo by name and deed as Chile beat Portugal in Confederations Cup

By
media Claudio Bravo saved three penalties to help Chile into the Confederations Cup final. Reuters/Carl Recine

Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo lived up to his surname on Wednesday night as he saved three penalties during the Confederations Cup semi final against Portugal. Bravo denied Ricardo Quaresma, Joao Moutinho and Nani, while Arturo Vidal, Charles Aranguiz and Alexis Sanchez scored theirs for the South Americans.
 

"We are satisfied with the result and how we played but we have still not won anything," said Bravo after his heroics in Kazan.

Both Bravo and his Portugal counterpart Rui Patricio were in action just after the start. With just six minutes gone, Sanchez split open the Portugal defence with a pass for Eduardo Vargas but Patricio was alert and blocked the shot.

At the other end seconds later, Cristiano Ronaldo's cross set up Andre Silva but Bravo smothered his effort. Aranguiz twice also went close with efforts.

But, despite the goalmouth incidents, neither side managed the breakthrough and the sem-final moved into extra time.

Chile almost clinched the tie in the dying stages when both Vidal and substitute Martin Rodriguez hit the woodwork. They also had an appeal for a penalty turned down when substitute Francisco Silva appeared to be fouled by Jose Fonte.

"I'm very proud of this team," said Chile coach Juan Antonio Pizzi. "Claudio pulled off some good saves to keep us in the game. And then he had the ability to foresee where their players would put their kicks."

In the final on Sunday in St Petersburg, Chile will play the winners of Thursday night's match in Sochi between Germany and Mexico.

"It doesn't matter who we get," added Pizzi. "We just need to recover for the final."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.