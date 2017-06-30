RFI in 15 languages

 

Sports
Football Sport CAN 2017

RFI poll - What sort of Africa Cup of Nations would you like to see?

By
media RFI/Pierre René-Worms

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is to discuss the future of the Africa Cup of African Nations (AFCON) in Morocco on 18-21 July 2017. Should the AFCON be every four years instead of every two years? Should it be in June-July, rather than in January-February?  Fill in our RFI poll before 17 July. We'll publish the results on 18 July.

What sort of African Cup of Nations do you want?

