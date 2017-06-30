RFI poll - What sort of Africa Cup of Nations would you like to see?

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is to discuss the future of the Africa Cup of African Nations (AFCON) in Morocco on 18-21 July 2017. Should the AFCON be every four years instead of every two years? Should it be in June-July, rather than in January-February? Fill in our RFI poll before 17 July. We'll publish the results on 18 July.