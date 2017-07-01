RFI in 15 languages

 

Sports
Sport Tennis Novak Djokovic

Djokovic downs Monfils to win Eastbourne title

By
media Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the Eastbourne championship, his first title since January. Matthew Childs/Reuters

World no 4 Novak Djokovic beat Frenchman Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-4 to claim the men’s Eastbourne title ahead of the start of the Wimbledon championships.

The win is also significant as this is Djokovic's first title since January.

The former World number one, who lost in the quarter-finals of the French Open, claimed his 68th career title after beating Monfils for the 14th time in as many meetings.

“It’s been a great decision to come here,” Djokovic told Eurosport TV.

“Coming to Eastbourne I obviously haven't had as much success as in previous seasons during the first six months.”

Djokovic will face Slovakia's Martin Klizan in the first round at Wimbledon.

In the women’s final, Karolina Pliskova defeated Caroline Wozniacki 6-4, 6-4.

The Czech secured her third title of the season in 90 minutes after breaking Wozniacki once in both sets and became the first top-10 player to win the event since former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli in 2011.

With this win, Pliskova will go into Wimbledon as one of the favourites for the title.

