India clinch ODI series against West Indies

India comprehensively beat the West Indies by 93 runs in the second One Day International in Antigua to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and R. Ashwin took three wickets and triggered a middle order collapse as the West Indies lost the last five wickets for just 17 runs.

Batting first, India reached a respectable 251 for four thanks to a blazing partnership between Kedar Jadhav and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. While Dohni scored a run-a-ball unbeaten 78, Jadhav smashed an unbeaten 40 in just 26 balls.

The other mainstay of the Indian innings was opening batsman Ajinkya Rahane, who scored a patient 72.

The hosts were able to keep the powerful Indian batting line-up in check because of a fine performance by their spinners Devendra Bishoo and Ashley Nurse who conceded just 72 runs in 20 overs.

Chasing 252, the West Indies kept losing wickets at regular intervals before Jason Mohammed and Rovman Powell struck a 54-run sixth-wicket partnership. At 141 for five, the match was still in balance before Powell’s wicket by Yadav triggered a spectacular collapse as the remaining four wickets fell for just 17 runs.

The West Indies were had lost the first ODI by 105 runs earlier in the week.

“I thought the pitch got easier for batting as the day went along so I was really pleased with the fight we showed towards the end of our innings and then from our bowlers,” said India captain Virat Kohli.

“We may now be looking at giving some of our other players in the squad an opportunity to show how they can perform in these conditions.”