Marquez claims pole position at German MotoGP

Honda rider Marquez of Spain will start on pole at the German MotoGP.
Reuters
World MotoGP champion Marc Marquez claimed the pole position in the German MotoGP qualifying at Sachsenring on Saturday. The Honda rider claimed the top spot ahead of Daniel Petruci of Pramac racing by 16 100ths of a second in a rain affected session.
Marquez, who has also won his last seven races across all three classes at the Sachsenring circuit, jumped ahead of Petruci with just two minutes left before the end of qualifying. Marquez’s teammate Dani Pedrosa will start third on the grid.
Championship leader Andrea Dovizioso qualified in 10th place while Yamaha rider Valentino Rossi will start ninth.
Marquez is trailing in fourth place in the title race just 11 points behind Dovizioso.
The three time world champion is the hot favourite to win his eighth successive title in Germany across all three classes after topping the two practice sessions before Saturday’s qualifying.
A win for Marquez would further heat up the championship battle, which has been the tightest 1993.