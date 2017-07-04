World champ Sagan wins Tour third stage

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
One man march challenges Turkey's emergency rule
Kemal Kilicdaroglu (C,R) the leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party and Luis Ayala, (C,L), Secretary General of the Socialist International, hold a placard that reads
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/04 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/04 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/04 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/04 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/04 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/04 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/04 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/04 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/04 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/04 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/02 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/04 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/02 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/04 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/04 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/04 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/02 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/04 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/02 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/04 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/02 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    It’s just gotten tougher for Israel's African migrants
  • media
    International report
    One man march challenges Turkey's emergency rule
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Power struggle behind Saudi-led Qatar embargo
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Cannes Palme d’Or and Berlin’s new residents
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Who will be king and queen at Wimbledon?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tour de France

World champ Sagan wins Tour third stage

By
media El eslovaco Peter Sagan vencedor de la tercera etapa del Tour de Francia … Peter Sagan winning the third stage of the Tour de France

World champion Peter Sagan won his eighth Tour de France stage despite a technical glitch on the uphill finish to the third stage in Longwy on Monday.

Sagan's foot came unclipped from his pedal as he started to accelerate at the finish, but he kept his calm and still proved too strong for the competition at the end of the 212.5km run from Verviers in Belgium.

Britain's Geraint Thomas was well placed in the finish to keep hold of the race leader's yellow jersey.

His team leader and reigning champion Chris Froome also finished amongst the front-runners and moved up from sixth to second, still at 12sec.

Australian Michael Matthews was second on the stage with Dan Martin of Ireland third, just ahead of Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet in fourth.

Matthews moved up to third overall on the same time as Froome with Sagan fourth a second further back.

The 1.6km long uphill finish to the stage was tailor-made for Sagan and the world champion didn't disappoint, proving his power despite his minor problem.

The 50 points for winning also put him into contention to claim the sprinters' green jersey.

He has won that in each of the last five years, although he had only once before failed to claim the jersey by the third stage.

German Marcel Kittel still has that ahead of Tuesday's flat fourth stage that will favour pure sprinters.

American Nathan Brown took enough points over the day's five climbs to snatch the polkadot king of the mountains jersey from his compatriot and team-mate Taylor Phinney.

[With AFP]

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.