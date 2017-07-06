High testosterone female athletes pose ethical dilemma

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
French Tech stars sing for entrepreneurship
The Digitals and members of Les Determinés perform at VivaTech in Paris, June 2017
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/06 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/06 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/06 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/06 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/02 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/02 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/06 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/06 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/02 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/06 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/02 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/06 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/02 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Culture in France
    Independent films highly represented at the Champs-Elysées Film …
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    It’s just gotten tougher for Israel's African migrants
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French Tech stars sing for entrepreneurship
  • media
    International report
    One man march challenges Turkey's emergency rule
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Power struggle behind Saudi-led Qatar embargo
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Athletics Women Competition

High testosterone female athletes pose ethical dilemma

By
media Caster Semenya won the 800 m. women at the Golden League Bislett Games at Bislett stadium. NTB Scanpix/Vidar Ruud/via REUTERS

With one month to go till the start of the World Athletics Championships in London, there's wide public debate about whether hyperandrogenic athletes with abnormally high testosterone levels should be allowed to compete in sports.

A new study published Tuesday in the British Journal of Sports Medicine has reignited debate about whether hyperandrogenic athletes should be allowed to compete.

The research, jointly sponsored by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has shown that women with high levels of naturally occurring testosterone enjoy a "significant competitive advantage."

A point of view shared by former Commonwealth and Olympic champion Tim Hutchings.

"Castor Semenya won the 800m in Rio very, very easily, and then from fourth backwards, you have athletes who are world class, great runners but who look like little boys competing against men," he told RFI.

South Africa's Caster Semenya, has once again become the unwilling face of track’s ethical and medical dilemma over what to do about women with high levels of testosterone.

Born this way

"We have to protect the well-being of these athletes," Bernard Amsalem, in charge of the ethics at the IAAF, told RFI.

"They didn't choose to cheat, they were born this way and they shouldn't be discriminated because of it."

But Semenya and track stars like India's Dutee Chand have been singled out.

The pair both endured banishment for failing so-called "gender tests".

In 2011, the IAAF introduced new rules obliging hyperandrogenic women to lower their testosterone levels to below its required threshold of 10 nanomoles per litre, with medicinal treatments.

Unlevel playing field

"I think that while nobody is blaming these athletes for being born into the bodies they were born into, it is their choice to step into the world of sports. And if they step into the world of sports they have to accept that that arena is utterly dependent on fairness," says Hutchings.

"I don't think at the moment the playing field is even, I don't think it's fair to all."

But in 2015, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decided that it was the IAAF who was being unfair in a challenge brought on behalf of India's Chand.

CAS didn’t overturn the rules completely however, and gave the IAAF until July 27 this year to produce evidence that hyperandrogenic women do have a significant advantage.

It's now done that, collating blood samples from more than 2,000 women in all sports combined.

Towards a third category?

"This study is one part of the evidence the IAAF will be submitting to the CAS", one of the authors Stephane Bermon, said Tuesday.

Bernard Amsalem insists that the IAAF must protect hyperandrogenic women.

"These female athletes were born with these anomalies and they’re already suffering as a result. If on top of that we ban them from all sporting competition it would be a double punishment."

The issue has become a minefield for the IAAF, which is due to meet in London next month to discuss the study's findings and present its next batch of evidence.

"Some people have even said that these athletes who are transgender are a separate category," says Hutchings, "in the same way as paralympic athletes who have one or two physical differences."

"Now nobody's suggesting they should have a paralympic category for these athletes but clearly if they are in a separate category then some conclusion has to be arrived at that is fair to all."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.