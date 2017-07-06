RFI in 15 languages

 

French Tech stars sing for entrepreneurship
The Digitals and members of Les Determinés perform at VivaTech in Paris, June 2017
 
Sports

Local hero Edmund faces Monfils challenge

By
media Kyle Edmund is attempting to reach the third round at Wimbledon for the first time. Reuters/Toby Melville

Fast rising Briton Kyle Edmund showed his grit as he prepared for his second round match on Thursday at Wimbledon against the French showman Gael Monfils. Edmund, 22, is trying to reach the last 32 at Wimbledon for first time in five appearances. He beat compatriot Alex Ward on Tuesday to register his first victory at the event.

But he faces a tougher task on Centre Court against the 15th seed. Monfils has a dazzling array of attributes to prosper on grass. He is mesmerisingly swift for a man measuring 1 metre 93cm, boasts a powerful serve and can improvise shots with devastating effects.

The curious statistic emerging from the 30-year-old is that he has never advanced  further than the third round at Wimbledon in his eight visits since 2005.

Still, Monfils' lack of success on the manicured lawns of the All England Lawn Tennis Club will be of little concern to the British number two.

“I’m only the underdog on paper,” said Edmund. "Just watching him play throughout the years, Monfils is obviously a very good athlete, moves well and makes a lot of balls. "He has very, very easy power when he wants to hit it."

Edmund will have the backing of the Centre Court partisans as he fights the Frenchman for the first time on the circuit.

"I just try and play my game every time I step out on the court and problem solve once I am out there," said Edmund. As the match goes along, you learn things. I find you can have game plans going into it, but the percentage or ratio of game plans working a whole match is very small. You have to solve problems while you're out there."

