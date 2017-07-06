Wimbledon organisers fine players for bad behaviour

Wimbledon bosses slapped fines on Bernard Tomic and Daniil Medvedev on Thursday for unsportsmanlike conduct. Tomic was ordered to pay 13,200 euros after he claimed he was bored during his first round defeat on Tuesday against Mischa Zverev.

In his post match press conference, 24-year-old Tomic also admitted he called for the trainer even though he was not injured to try to disrupt his opponent's momentum.

The International Tennis Federation - which organises the four Grand Slam events in Melbourne, Paris, London and New York - responded by taking a significant chunk of the Australian's 40,000 euro earnings from the tournament.

Tomic, ranked 59th in the world, has frequently had his commitment called into question. He appeared to add weight to those suggestions when he said on Tuesday: "I couldn't care less if I make a fourth round at the US Open or I lose first round. To me, everything is the same. I'm going to play another 10 years, and I know after my career I won't have to work again."

Medvedev was fined 12,800 euros after a series of disputes with umpire Mariana Alves during his five set loss to Ruben Bemelmans in the second round on Wednesday.

Medvedev ended the match by throwing coins in the direction of umpire's chair.

He apologised afterwards and insisted he was not trying to insinuate that Alves had been bribed. However his conduct cost him just over 6,000 euros. The remainder of the 12,800 euro fine was for two offences during the match, including being docked a point after a heated argument with Alves.

Medvedev, 21, is one of a clutch of youngsters being promoted as the "Next Generation" of players who will wrestle the major prizes away from Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer - the "Big Four" - of the circuit. The Russian seemed poised to bolster his reputation after beating the fifth seed Stan Wawrinka in the opening round on Monday.

However he could not follow up his first round heroics. Last year at the Charleston clay court event, Medvedev was defaulted from a match after saying umpire Sandy French was friends with his opponent Donald Young.

Both French and Young are black. Medvedev denied he intended to be racist. He claimed it was a misunderstanding.