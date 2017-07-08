Dimitrov cruises into last 16 as Querrey edges marathon withTsonga

Grigor Dimitrov eased into the last 16 at Wimbledon on Saturday when his Israeli opponent Dudi Sela was forced to pull out with an injury. Sela had been struggling from the outset of the third round match.

He quit after Dimitrov won the second set 6-1. The 26-year-old Bulgarian had claimed the first set by the same score.

Dimitrov, the 13th seed, is through to the fourth round for the second time in his career. He was joined in the last 16 on Saturday by the American Sam Querrey who saw off the Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in five sets.

The pair returned to court on Saturday after poor light on Friday evening forced their third round tie to be suspended. Tsonga, who was serving to stay in the match, was promptly broken allowing the 24th seed to seal a 6-2, 3-6, 7-6, 1-6, 7-5 victory over the 12th seed.

"It's kind of strange we ended after one game," Querrey said. "It's really the most anti-climactic way to finish a match."

Querrey, who eliminated the defending champion Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon last year, faces South Africa's Kevin Anderson on Monday for a place in the quarter-finals.