Ervine leads Zimbabwe surge to victory over Sri Lanka

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Middle Eastern emirs … and a new Napoleon for France?
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/08 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/08 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/08 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/08 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/08 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/08 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/08 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/08 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/08 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/08 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/08 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/07 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/08 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/07 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/08 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/08 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/08 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/07 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/08 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/08 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/08 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Middle Eastern emirs … and a new Napoleon for France?
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Federer and Djokovic call for rule change on injured players
  • media
    Culture in France
    Independent films highly represented at the Champs-Elysées Film …
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    It’s just gotten tougher for Israel's African migrants
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French Tech stars sing for entrepreneurship
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Cricket Zimbabwe Sri Lanka

Ervine leads Zimbabwe surge to victory over Sri Lanka

By
media Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews rued his side's decision making during the four wicket loss to Zimbabwe. Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Craig Ervine smashed eight fours and a six during a game changing 69 on Saturday to help Zimbabwe to a four wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the fourth one day international.

The win levels the five match series at two apiece.

Due to rain delays, the tourists were set a statistically created target of 219 in 31 overs after Sri Lanka had racked up 300 for 6 off their 50 overs in Hambantota.

Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews, who lifted his side's total with his 40-ball 42, said that even though he felt 300 was an adequate score, the shots his batsmen played was not appropriate.

There was no such criticism from Mathew's Zimbabwe counterpart Graeme Cremer who lauded the composure of his players. "We have seen we can chase down a score and set a score and our batting has come right," Cremer said.

Ervine’s tally came in 55 balls and his side got over the line with 10 balls to spare at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium.

The weather was an unfortunate intervention for the hosts. Niroshan Dickwella hit 116 and Danushka Gunathilaka scored 87 in a 209 run opening stand to become the first pair in the history of 50 over cricket to record back-to-back double century partnerships.

The left-handed batting duo had put on a 229 run match-winning stand in the third one day international on 6 July at the same venue.

After Solomon Mire and Hamilton Masakadza set up the Zimbabwe, 31-year-old Ervine and Malcolm Waller made sure the chase remained on track with their 43-run sixth wicket partnership after rain interrupted play for more than 90 minutes.

"We knew we were ahead of the rate and we were always in the game and the way we batted was excellent," Zimbabwe skipper Graeme Cremer said;

"The turning point was when we pulled it back in the last 10 overs. Sri Lanka looked like getting 340-350, so the way the bowlers pulled it back was excellent," he added.

The decisive fifth one day international is scheduled to take place on 10 July at the same venue.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.