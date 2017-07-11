Wimbledon: another superstar bows out

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Paris Afropunk fest: celebrating black excellence, open to all
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/11 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/11 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/11 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/11 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/11 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/11 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/11 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/11 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/11 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/11 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/09 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/11 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/09 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/11 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/11 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/11 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/09 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/11 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/09 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/11 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/09 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    Filming Madagascar’s lawless Red Zones
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Middle Eastern emirs … and a new Napoleon for France?
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Federer and Djokovic call for rule change on injured players
  • media
    World music matters
    Paris Afropunk fest: celebrating black excellence, open to all
  • media
    Culture in France
    Independent films highly represented at the Champs-Elysées Film …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis Wimbledon Andy Murray Novak Djokovic Roger Federer Rafael Nadal

Wimbledon: another superstar bows out

By
media Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka reacts after losing his first round match against Russia’s Daniil Medvedev Reuters

After Stan Wawrinka's departure in the early stages of Wimbledon, on Monday No 4 seed Rafael Nadal crashed out. Only Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and No 1 seed Andy Murray are left of the over-30s to try and grab the ultimate tennis crown.

The biggest Wimbledon surprise until now had been the defeat of Rafael Nadal against Luxembourger Gilles Muller in a five-sets, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 15-13, just after defending champion Andy Murray and seven-time winner Roger Federer did manage to make it into the the last-eight.

The match lasted four hours and 48-minute and the extended time forced the clash between Novak Djokovic against France's Adrian Mannarino to be played one day later.

That had been the last match scheduled on the court but officials chose to postpone the tie instead of shifting it to Centre Court where it could, if necessary, have been completed under lights.

Just weeks after winning his 10th French Open title, Nadal was condemned to his fifth exit before the quarter-finals in his last five visits to Wimbledon.

"It was not my best match against a very uncomfortable opponent," said world No 2 Nadal, the 2008 and 2010 champion.

"Well done to him. He played great, especially in the fifth set but I fought to the last ball."

Meanwhile, defending champion Murray reached a 10th successive Wimbledon quarter-final with a 7-6 6-4, 6-4 win over Benoît Paire from France.

Murray will now battle Sam Querrey for a place in the semi-finals.

"I thought I played well,” he says in a post-match interview.

“Maybe a couple of sloppy service games in the first set but that was by far the best I'd hit the ball so far in the tournament. So I'm really pleased with that."

Only Federer and Jimmy Connors have reached more consecutive Wimbledon quarter-finals than Murray with 11 each.

The Swiss star will now face Milos Raonic, the 2016 runner-up. The Canadian sixth seeded had a tough battle against German Alexander Zverev but managed to beat him in five sets 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Raonic defeated Federer in the semi-finals at Wimbledon in 2016.

Federer, 35, is the second oldest man to make the quarter-finals at Wimbledon behind Ken Rosewall who was 39 when he reached the last-eight in 1971.

"I'm thrilled to be back in the quarters again," said Federer who took his record over Dimitrov to 6-0

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.