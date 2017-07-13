Murray, Djokovic crash out of Wimbledon

Roger Federer reached his 12th Wimbledon semi-final as other title favourites Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic lost their quarterfinal matches on Wednesday.

Federer, who will turn 36 in August, cruised to a 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 win over Milos Raonic to become the second oldest semi-finalist after Ken Rosewall at Wimbledon.

The Swiss star will now face Thomas Berdych who reached the semifinal after his quarterfinal opponent Djokovic retired with a right elbow injury while trailing 7-6, 2-0.

“100 matches, I can't believe it, that's a lot,” said Federer, who is chasing a record eighth Wimbledon crown.

“I’m very happy my body kept me going over all these years. I'm very pleased with how I'm playing.”

In a day of upsets, world no 28 Sam Querrey ousted top seed and defending champion Andy Murray in five sets 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1, 6-1.

Querrey will now face Marin Cilic who took five sets to beat Gilles Muller, the conqueror of Rafael Nadal, 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), 7-5, 5-7, 6-1.

Querrey, who had knocked out Djokovic in the third round last year, will be playing in his first Grand Slam semi-final.

“I’m still in a state of shock. I'm glad I hit that last serve in,” said Querrey, who hit 27 aces and 70 winners.