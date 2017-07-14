Venus defies age to reach Wimbledon final

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Les Filles de Illighadad strum out a unique Tuareg sound
Guitarist Fatou Seidi Ghali with cousin Alamnou Akrouni
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/14 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/14 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/14 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/14 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/14 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/14 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/14 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/14 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/14 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/14 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/09 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/14 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/09 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/14 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/14 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/14 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/09 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/14 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/09 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/14 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/09 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Les Filles de Illighadad strum out a unique Tuareg sound
  • media
    Culture in France
    Centre National de la Danse goes Camping - but it's not what …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Parisians come together to help migrants
  • media
    International media
    Filming Madagascar’s lawless Red Zones
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Middle Eastern emirs … and a new Napoleon for France?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Tennis Venus Williams

Venus defies age to reach Wimbledon final

By
media Venus Williams celebrates winning the semi final match against Johanna Konta on Thursday. Tony O'Brien/REUTERS

Venus Williams became the oldest women’s player to reach Wimbledon final in 23 years after beating Johanna Konta 6-4, 6-2 in the semifinal on Thursday.

The 37-year-old Williams, who is a five-time Wimbledon title winner, reached the final after an eight year absence. She will become the oldest Grand Slam champion in the Open era if she beats Garbine Muguruza on Saturday.

Given her form over the past 12 months, Williams’ remarkable run at Wimbledon is hardly surprising. She started the year strongly, finishing runner-up to sister Serena at the Australian Open.

Williams feels she is close to her past dominant form. “I’ve played some good tennis in different points of my life. I think it’s wonderful to have the opportunity to play well and to be strong,” she said.

“Experience can either work against you or for you. I like to think it's working for me,” she said.

Williams will face a sterner test in the final against the 2016 French Open champion Garbine Muguruza, who demolished Magdalena Rybarikova 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinal.

The 23-year-old, who is in her second Wimbledon final in three years, was beaten by Serena Williams in the 2015 title match.

“I played very well for sure. Today I stepped on court super confident and everything went well,” the 14th seeded said.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.