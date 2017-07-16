Muguruza beats Venus Williams to win first title at Wimbledon

Garbine Muguruza, the 23-year-old Spaniard stunned favourite Venus Williams 7-5, 6-0 on Saturday to clinch her second Grand Slam crown.

Muguruza's title triumph on Saturday was her first of any kind since the 2016 French Open.

Two of her four career titles have now come at the majors.

When Muguruza lost in the first round at the Eastbourne grass-court event on the eve of Wimbledon, it looked like she was suffering another Paris hangover.

But with memories of her post-Roland Garros problems still fresh, she said she was determined to put the record straight.

She proved as good as her word, knocking out top seed Angelique Kerber, from a set down, and seventh-seeded Svetlana Kuznetsova on her way to the final.

"Eastbourne was such a short tournament, I didn't play well there. But I did the week before in Birmingham (where she made the semi-finals), so that helped me," she said.

"I always come very motivated to the Grand Slams. Since I lost the final here I wanted to change that.

"I came thinking, I'm prepared, I feel good. During the tournament and the matches, I was feeling better and better. Every match, I was increasing my level."

She said a glance at the honours board at the All England Club also spurred her on to end Venus's dreams of becoming the oldest Grand Slam women's champion.

"I always look at the wall and see all the names and all the history. I lost that final. I'm like, I was close. I didn't wanted to lose this time, because I know the difference," she said.

On Saturday, Muguruza saved two set points at 4-5 in the opening set and swept the remaining nine games to take the title.

"My level at tennis doesn't change, no matter who is in my box or not. I'm the same player," she said.