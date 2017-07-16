Hamilton cruises to record-equalling British GP win

Lewis Hamilton won his fourth straight British Grand Prix and reduced the gap to championship leader Sebastian Vettel to just one point as the Ferrari driver finished seventh after suffering a puncture on the penultimate lap of the race.

Pole sitter Hamilton led from start to finish and remained unchallenged for the 51 laps of the race. However, there was plenty of action behind with four drivers in contention for the remaining two podium spots.

Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen made an impressive start and settled in second place for the majority of the race. He was all set to claim the runner up position when his left tyre gave out with just three laps left.

Instead, it was Hamilton’s teammate Valteri Bottas who claimed the second spot. With Raikkonen’s unscheduled pit stop, Vettel looked certain to finish third. However, with just one lap left he suffered a tyre puncture that forced him into the pits.

The pit stop cost him four places as he finished seventh behind Raikkonen, Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo and Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg.

Vettel was followed by Esteban Ocon and his Force India teammate Sergio Perez and Williams’ Felipe Massa.

With this win, Hamilton matched the record of Jim Clark and Alain Prost for the most number of British GP victories.