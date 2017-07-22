Bodnar wins Marseille time trial as Froome keeps yellow jersey

Chris Froome all but secured a fourth Tour de France title by finishing third in Saturday's 20th stage time trial in Marseille. Maciej Bodnar won the 22.5 kilometre course in 28 minutes and 15 seconds. Michal Kwiatkowski was second in 28 minutes and 16 seconds, five seconds ahead of his Sky teammate Froome.

Tour de France etiquette deems that no attempts are made to alter the standings during the final stage which culminates on the Champs Elysées in Paris.

The top three riders Froome, Romain Bardet and Rigoberto Uran - started the 20th stage separated by less than 30 seconds, pumping expectations that there could be a dramatic change of fortune ahead of Sunday's procession into Paris.

But any partisan hopes of Frenchman Bardet eating into Froome's 23 second lead disappeared long before the end of the race against the clock, which began and ended at the Velodrome football stadium.

Froome reached the first time check after 10.2km in second place, two seconds behind Kwiatkowski, with Bodnar third.

By then it was already clear there would be no grandstand finish as Uran was 23 seconds down on Froome having begun the stage lagging by 29 seconds. Bardet was out of contention having ceded 44 seconds to the Briton.

By the second time check, Uran had edged himself into second. Bardet was in such a crisis that he nearly dropped to fourth overall. Despite finishing just over two minutes behind Bodnar, the 26-year-old dug deep enough to cling onto third place.

“I’m out of gas,” he said after the stage. “I am tired. I’ve given everything. It’s the Tour de France and some days you feel good and others you don’t. This stage was just one of those days when it just didn’t go well.”

Bardet finished the 2016 Tour in second place and though disappointed not to have made a more successful assault on the yellow jersey, said he was pleased to have at least salvaged a spot in the top three.

"I knew I couldn't let my head go down in the money-time,” he added. “I'm delighted to have given it everything and there's a little bit of success in having saved a podium place.”

Bardet will start the 21st stage 2 minutes and 20 seconds behind Froome while Uran will be 54 seconds adrift of the Briton when they leave Montgeron for the Tour’s final 103 kilometre surge towards the Arc de Triomphe.