Chelsea's record signing Morata prepares to meet new teammates

Alvaro Morata flew to China on Saturday to link up with his new team mates a day after becoming Chelsea’s record signing. The 24-year-old joined the English Premier League champions for 80 million euros from the Spanish champions Real Madrid.

The deal eclipsed the 58 million euros Chelsea paid Liverpool for Fernando Torres in 2011.

"I am so happy to be here at Chelsea,” said Morata. “It's an incredible emotion to be part of this big club. I am looking to work hard, score as many goals as I can and to win as many trophies as possible."

Morata underwent a medical in London and left to join the squad in Beijing on Saturday. He could make his debut against Bayern Munich in Singapore next Tuesday.

Morata scored 20 goals in 43 appearances for Real Madrid last season as they powered their way to the Champions League and Spanish title. He also has nine goals in 20 appearances for Spain including three at last year's European Championship.

Michael Emenalo, Chelsea’s technical director, said: "We are delighted to complete Alvaro's signing and welcome him to the club. We believe he can make a great impact for Chelsea and look forward to seeing him in action.

"Alvaro has proven class at the highest level and his quality will be a huge asset to Antonio and the squad."

Morata is Chelsea’s third high profile arrival of the summer following the purchases of defender Antonio Rudiger from Roma and midfielder Timoué Bakayoko from Monaco for a total of 80 million euros.

Chelsea coach Antonio Conte described as crazy the transfer fees demanded for players, although he praised Morata as a young but experienced forward with a bright future.

"He's a good striker," Conte added. "He's a player with the right prospect for Chelsea. He's very young and for sure he can improve a lot."

Chelsea had long been linked to a move for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku. However when he opted to join Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, they drafted in Morata.

Conte signed Morata three years ago when he was coaching Juventus in Italy. But they never worked together as Conte left before the Spaniard's arrival to to take charge of the Italy national team.