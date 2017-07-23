England take on India in Women's World Cup final

India captain Mithali Raj urged her side to embrace the challenge of playing hosts England in the World Cup final at Lord's on Sunday. Raj's side advanced to the final with a 36 run win over reigning champions Australia and take on a side that they beat in the opening pool game on 24 June in Derby in central England.

Nearly a month later, the two teams meet again at one of the most hallowed venues in world cricket. A full house of 26,500 is expected for the 11th final.

India have never won the Women's World Cup. Their previous appearance in the final came 12 years ago when they lost to Australia. Raj played in that game and leads the side into Sunday’s showdown with the psychological advantage of the victory in Derby.

"We need to keep it as simple as we have been throughout the tournament and see where it takes us in the final," said Raj.

Since the tournament's inception in 1973, it has been dominated by Australia who have won six of the 10 editions. England have hoisted the trophy three times with New Zealand the only other nation to have broken the duopoly in 2000.

Raj and her side’s pace bowler Jhulan Goswami go into the match with the personal accolades of leading run-scorer and wicket-taker in women's one-day international history respectively. Both are 34 and aware that the final could be the last chance for World Cup glory.

A triumph would not only cap their glittering careers but also, says Raj, promote the women’s game in India where their male counterparts are treated as superstars.

"It's an opportunity for the Indian team to make it big in India," Raj told ESPNCricinfo. "If we can pull it off, there will be nothing like it. It will help the future of women's cricket.”

England, since their opening game defeat to India, have scrapped their way to their final. They beat Australia by three runs in the pool games before seeing off South Africa by two wickets in a semi-final where they stumbled chasing a modest target of 219.

"We've worked really hard to get here and we've fought like anything," said Sarah Taylor, who underlined her standing as the best wicket-keeper in the women's game with a superb stumping in a semi-final where she also made 54 runs.

Her performances have been all the more impressive following a year out of the sport dealing with anxiety issues.

"A year ago I wasn't even thinking that I could potentially play cricket again, so this is massive," said the 28-year-old.

"You want to play at Lord's. You want to play in a World Cup final and you want to play in front of a packed house. That's the situation you want and we've got it."