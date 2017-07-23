Guardiola drafts in Danilo to bolster Manchester City defence

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings.
For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Latest news
Chris Froome wins third Tour de France in a row, fourth tour overall
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reinforced his team's defence during the summer.
Reuters/Daniel Kramer
Defender Danilo completed his move from Real Madrid to Manchester City on Sunday for around 30 million euros. The 26-year-old can play in both full-back roles as well as in midfield and is City boss Pep Guardiola’s fourth signing ahead of the 2017/2018 season.
Defender Kyle Walker from Tottenham Hotspur, midfielder Bernardo Silva from Monaco and goalkeeper Ederson Moraes from Benfica, have already been recruited for a combined sum of 167 million euros.
"There has been strong interest from other clubs, but it has always been my ambition to play for Pep Guardiola," Danilo told City’s official website. "As soon as I heard of his interest, I knew immediately I wanted to be a City player.”
He will join City as they tour the United States after agreeing personal terms and passing his medical.
Guardiola had made full-backs his top transfer priority in the close season having released Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy and Bacary Sagna.
Danilo joined Real Madrid in 2015 from Porto but only started 17 Spanish league games last season with Dani Carvajal often preferred in the right-back role.