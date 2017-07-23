RFI in 15 languages

 

Latest news
  • Chris Froome wins third Tour de France in a row, fourth tour overall
Sports
Sport Football England Spain

Guardiola drafts in Danilo to bolster Manchester City defence

By
media Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reinforced his team's defence during the summer. Reuters/Daniel Kramer

Defender Danilo completed his move from Real Madrid to Manchester City on Sunday for around 30 million euros. The 26-year-old can play in both full-back roles as well as in midfield and is City boss Pep Guardiola’s fourth signing ahead of the 2017/2018 season.

Defender Kyle Walker from Tottenham Hotspur, midfielder Bernardo Silva from Monaco and goalkeeper Ederson Moraes from Benfica, have already been recruited for a combined sum of 167 million euros.

"There has been strong interest from other clubs, but it has always been my ambition to play for Pep Guardiola," Danilo told City’s official website. "As soon as I heard of his interest, I knew immediately I wanted to be a City player.”

He will join City as they tour the United States after agreeing personal terms and passing his medical.

Guardiola had made full-backs his top transfer priority in the close season having released Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy and Bacary Sagna.

Danilo joined Real Madrid in 2015 from Porto but only started 17 Spanish league games last season with Dani Carvajal often preferred in the right-back role.

 

