New world record on swimming 50-metre breaststroke

Adam Peaty beat his own 50m breaststroke world record with a 26.10 time in the semi-finals at the Fina swimming world championships in Budapest. He did it in 26.42 at the world champs in Kazan two years ago.

"I wasn't going for a world record, I was just trying to qualify for the semis," said Peaty, claiming he can go even faster. "That world record was two years old, so it was kind of due another push on.

"Last night gave me the confidence as I was out on 26.50 for the first 50m. I wanted to get that best lane for the semi, we'll push it on for the final."

Peaty's world record is the second the world championships in Budapest.

On Sunda, Sarah Sjostrom swam the 100m freestyle in 51.71secs.

Peaty's main rival in Wednesday's final is likely to be Cameron van der Burgh, who was only 0.44 seconds behind.

Meanwhile, Katie Ledecky of the United States cruised into the women's 200m freestyle semi-finals.

She was the second fastest qualifier behind Italy's Frederic Pellegrini who clocked 1:56.07.

Australia's Emma McKeon, who won silver in the women's 100m butterfly on Monday, and Katinka Hosszu, who won the women's 200m IM gold, were just behind.

"I didn't get much sleep last night, then I missed my bus getting here this morning," revealed McKeon.

"It wasn't really a rush, I was probably a bit too relaxed, I just got the next one."

The 20-year-old Ledecky, who has already picked up 400m and 4x100m freestyle gold medals in Budapest, will race in the women's 1500m freestyle final on Tuesday.

Ledecky can make history with a 12th worlds gold medal of her career and become the most decorated female swimmer in championships history.

"It's just taking it one step at a time, kinda waiting out the day," said Ledecky, who won her heat.