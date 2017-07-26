Spalletti fears Premier League giants raid for Inter stars

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
When Venezuela no longer feels like home
Venezuelans living in Argentina demonstrate outside the Foreign Ministry building in Buenos Aires on 1 April, 2017.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/26 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/26 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/26 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/26 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/26 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/26 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/26 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/26 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/26 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/26 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/23 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/26 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/23 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/26 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/26 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/26 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/23 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/25 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/23 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/25 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/23 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    When Venezuela no longer feels like home
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Are you a xenophile or a xenophobe?
  • media
    International report
    Dutch company Hemelswater makes beer using rainwater
  • media
    World music matters
    Hardcore Ho99o9 heats up Paris Afropunk fest
  • media
    International report
    Costco opens first store in France
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Milan Italy

Spalletti fears Premier League giants raid for Inter stars

By
media Ivan Perisic (right) is coveted by several leading clubs in Europe. Reuters

Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti conceded on Wednesday that his side might be raided by the big money clubs of the English Premier League.

Inter’s Croatia international Ivan Perisic is on radar of Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is a longtime admirer of Inter midfielder Antonio Candreva.

"Sure there are rumours but we want to keep Perisic,” said Spalletti. “He's a very important player for the team. We are counting on him to start the new season," Spalletti told journalists in Singapore, where Inter play a pre-season friendly with Bayern Munich on 27 July.

"But if somebody comes in with a very difficult offer to reject then we will consider that. But of course we need to find a valid alternative for Perisic as well."

Mourinho and United are on the look-out for a winger to provide the ammunition for Romelu Lukaku, the striker who signed this summer from Everton for a 80 million euros.

And on Italian international Candreva, 30, Spalletti also failed to give assurances about his future at Inter, saying: "Nobody has officially made a request for him yet."

Premier League clubs have promoted their spending power this summer. Manchester City have spent 220 million euros on four new players including 58 million on Monaco full-back Benjamin Mendy making him the world's most expensive defender.

Chelsea have also flashed the cash with 75 million euros given to Real Madrid for the services of Spain international striker Alvaro Morata.

Spalletti took over at Inter in June. The 58-year-old replaced Stefano Pioli who led Inter to seventh in Serie A, one point and one place behind city rivals AC Milan and 28 points behind champions Juventus.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.