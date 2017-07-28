Ledecky stars as United States dominate world swimming championships

Katie Ledecky on Friday qualified fastest for the 800 metres freestyle final at the world swimming championships in Budapest. She clocked eight minutes, 20.24 seconds in the 800m heats.

"It was fine, it went to plan," she said. "I'm excited. I always enjoy my last race at a meet, just giving it all and leaving it all in the pool."

Despite only turning 20 in March, Ledecky is the most decorated female swimmer in the history of the world championships.

She earned the 13th title, spanning three championships, by anchoring the United State's quartet to victory in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay on Thursday night.

Ledecky swam the anchor leg to bring home the US team of Leah Smith, Mallory Comerford, Melanie Margalis home in seven minutes, 43.39 seconds. China took silver and Australia claimed the bronze medal.

"It was a big victory for us," said Ledecky.

It was the perfect response after she was beaten into joint second in Wednesday's 200m freestyle final. It was her first defeat in 13 finals at world championships.

That setback added one silver to the four golds collected at the Budapest championships in freestyle over 400m and 1500m, plus the 4x100m and 4x200m relays.

Kalisz wins men's 200m medley gold

Chase Kalisz of the United States won the men's 200m individual medley gold on Thursday. His success comes in the wake of compatriots Michael Phelps, who won the 200m individual medley gold medal at four Olympic Games between 2004 and 2016, and Ryan Lochte, who claimed four titles in the event from 2009 until 2015.

"Phelps and Lochte are the best in our sport, said 23-year-old Kalisz. "They will never be replaced and it means a lot to continue the individual medley tradition. They were my idols."

The United States continued their medal haul with gold and silver in the men's 100m freestyle final for Caeleb Dressel and Nathan Adrian respectively.

"I'm fine with the silver. I'm stoked to see team USA go one-two," said 28-year-old Adrian.

Mireia Belmonte from Spain overcame a sore throat to win the women's 200 metres butterfly title to add to her 2016 Olympic gold medal. The Spaniard came in ahead of Germany's Franziska Hentke and Hungary's Katinka Hosszu.