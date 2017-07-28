Mbappé still on board as Monaco prepare for PSG clash

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
When Venezuela no longer feels like home
Venezuelans living in Argentina demonstrate outside the Foreign Ministry building in Buenos Aires on 1 April, 2017.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/28 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/28 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/28 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/28 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/28 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/28 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/28 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/28 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/28 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/28 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/23 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/28 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/23 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/28 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/28 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/28 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/23 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/28 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/23 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/28 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/23 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    When Venezuela no longer feels like home
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Are you a xenophile or a xenophobe?
  • media
    International report
    Dutch company Hemelswater makes beer using rainwater
  • media
    World music matters
    Hardcore Ho99o9 heats up Paris Afropunk fest
  • media
    International report
    Costco opens first store in France
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Monaco Paris St Germain

Mbappé still on board as Monaco prepare for PSG clash

By
media Kylian Mbappé is wanted by Real Madrid and Manchester City. Reuters/Ralph Orlowsk

Monaco take on Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday in Tangier for the Trophée des Champions - the curtain raiser to the football season in France .

For the past four years PSG have gone into the clash as winners of Ligue 1.

But following a swashbuckling season in which they scored 107 goals, Monaco have seized that crown and PSG compete as holders of the French Cup.

The game will be all about bragging rights ahead of the top flight campaign which begins on 4 August when Monaco entertain Toulouse at the Stade Louis II.

Both sides will go into Saturday's game in Morocco with different compositions. PSG have been bolstered in defence by the arrival of Dani Alves from Juventus.

The 34-year-old Brazilian declined a chance to be reunited with his former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola, opting to go to the French capital instead of instead of Manchester City.

Three of Monaco's players have left the principality, though. Two - Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy - have taken the Pep pound at City while Tiémoué Bakayoko has gone to London to join Antonio Conte's Premier League champions Chelsea. From the transfers Monaco have banked 140 million euros.

"We did some fantastic things at Monaco, like winning a title and getting to the semis of the Champions League," said 22-year-old Silva. "But I think it was a good time to leave."

Money, money, money

The Portugal international will at least have one familar face in the shape of Mendy who became the world's most expensive defender when Monaco agreed to the 58-million-euro transfer.

Another 180 million euros could travel into Monaco's coffers if they sell Kylian Mbappé. The 18-year-old is, along with Barcelona's Neymar, one of the most coveted players of the transfer window. Real Madrid and Manchester City say they are willing to pay record fees to secure the services of the France international.

Monaco insist the teenager will stay for at least another year and have included him in the squad for the PSG match. If Mbappé were to leave for Manchester City, his arrival there would take their summer spending to 400 million euros.

As if to display their own financial potency, PSG are said to be trying to lure Neymar away from Spain for more than 220 million euros. Excitement about a possible deal increased on Friday when a promotional event on Monday in Shanghai featuring the 25-year-old was cancelled.

China's biggest online travel company Ctrip announced on its official microblog Weibo account that the meet-and-greet was off.

"Neymar and his team are busy with transfer issues so he cannot guarantee he will be at the scheduled event on 31 July in Shanghai," it said.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.