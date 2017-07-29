India slam Sri Lanka in first Test

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
One listener’s beliefs
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/29 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/29 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/29 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/29 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/29 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/29 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/29 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/29 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/29 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/29 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/29 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/28 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/29 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/28 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/29 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/29 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/29 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/28 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/23 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/28 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/23 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    International report
    When Venezuela no longer feels like home
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Are you a xenophile or a xenophobe?
  • media
    International report
    Dutch company Hemelswater makes beer using rainwater
  • media
    World music matters
    Hardcore Ho99o9 heats up Paris Afropunk fest
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Cricket

India slam Sri Lanka in first Test

By
media Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli (R) catches the ball to dismiss Sri Lankan batsman Nuwan Pradeep (C) as wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha (L) looks on during the fourth day of the first Test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle on July 29, 2017. AFP/Ishara S. Kodikara

India's captain Virat Kohli hit his 17th Test century on Saturday and then let his bowlers thrash Sri Lanka to claim a 304-run victory inside four days in the first Test.

Shikhar Dhawan scored 192 and Cheteshwar Pujara 153 during India's first innings, further helping India break Sri Lanka on the first day.

Set a daunting 550 to win, Dimuth Karunaratne made 97 for Sri Lanka. But hopes sank in Galle after his departure in the final session.

With allrounder Asela Gunaratne and stand-in captain Rangana Herath unable to bat through injury, Sri Lanka called it a day with eight wickets down and the total on 245.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin each took three wickets for the dominant tourists.

Kohli modestly called it a "clinical performance" after his side scored 600 in the first innings and then restricted Sri Lanka to 291.

India lost the opening match in Galle two years ago, but went on to take the series 2-1 and then return to number one in the Test rankings in the following months.

"We are a more experienced side now. We are playing more consistent cricket and that shows," Kohli said after the big win.

The captain reached an unbeaten 103 at the start of the day before declaring India's second innings on 240-3. He then gave his bowlers the job of grinding down the home side.

Karunaratne's stubborn 208-ball innings took him past 2,500 career Test runs but there was not enough support at the other end.

"We need to improve ourselves fast -- the batting, bowling and fielding," said Sri Lankan captain Herath.

Gunaratne has been ruled out of the rest of the series with a fractured finger but veteran Herath said his injured finger would be better again in a few days.

The second Test starts in Colombo on 3 August.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.