India slam Sri Lanka in first Test

India's captain Virat Kohli hit his 17th Test century on Saturday and then let his bowlers thrash Sri Lanka to claim a 304-run victory inside four days in the first Test.

Shikhar Dhawan scored 192 and Cheteshwar Pujara 153 during India's first innings, further helping India break Sri Lanka on the first day.

Set a daunting 550 to win, Dimuth Karunaratne made 97 for Sri Lanka. But hopes sank in Galle after his departure in the final session.

With allrounder Asela Gunaratne and stand-in captain Rangana Herath unable to bat through injury, Sri Lanka called it a day with eight wickets down and the total on 245.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin each took three wickets for the dominant tourists.

Kohli modestly called it a "clinical performance" after his side scored 600 in the first innings and then restricted Sri Lanka to 291.

India lost the opening match in Galle two years ago, but went on to take the series 2-1 and then return to number one in the Test rankings in the following months.

"We are a more experienced side now. We are playing more consistent cricket and that shows," Kohli said after the big win.

The captain reached an unbeaten 103 at the start of the day before declaring India's second innings on 240-3. He then gave his bowlers the job of grinding down the home side.

Karunaratne's stubborn 208-ball innings took him past 2,500 career Test runs but there was not enough support at the other end.

"We need to improve ourselves fast -- the batting, bowling and fielding," said Sri Lankan captain Herath.

Gunaratne has been ruled out of the rest of the series with a fractured finger but veteran Herath said his injured finger would be better again in a few days.

The second Test starts in Colombo on 3 August.