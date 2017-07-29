Swimming world-record holder Sun Yang skips 1500m free at worlds, citing health

China’s Sun Yang was a surprise absentee in the men's 1500m freestyle heats in Budapest on Saturday as the world-record holder again opted out at the world swimming championships.

A Chinese official told reporters that Sun had complained of fatigue and that he made his decision to skip the race in order to “protect his health”.

Despite his no-show, the 25-year-old Chinese trained on Saturday and is due to race in the men's 4x100m medley relay on Sunday.

History of no-shows

This is not the first time Sun has dropped out of a 1500m world championship race at the last minute over health issues. He skipped the men's final in 2015 after citing heart problems during the warm-up.

After winning freestyle golds over 200m and 400m in this year’s worlds in Budapest, Sun had complained of fatigue before flopping in the men's 800m freestyle final on Wednesday.

The most decorated Chinese swimmer in history, ultimately finished fifth, 8.10 seconds adrift of Italian winner Gabriele Detti.

Romanchuk fastest

In his absence Ukraine's Mykhailo Romanchuk was the fastest qualifier for Sunday's 1500m final in 14 minutes, 44.11 seconds. Defending champion Gregorio Paltrinieri was right behind at 0.20sec.

Australia's Mack Horton was the seventh fastest and 15.13sec off the pace.

"It was a slow heat, I felt pretty good early on," said Horton, who won silver behind Sun in last Sunday's 400m final.

"I've just been doing 1500 heats in the last couple of days to blow away the cobwebs after sitting around for the last couple of days."