Denmark beats Germany at women's Euro quarter-finals

Second-half headers by Nadia Nadim and Theresa Nielsen stunned holders Germany who bow out of the women's Euro after a 2-1 loss to Denmark in Rotterdam this Sunday.

Germany, who have won the Euro six times in a row and eight times over all, dominated the eventful game postponed from Saturday because of heavy rain but Denmark's counter-attacking was eventually too much for them.

Germany were out of the blocks fast with Isabel Kerschowski drawing first blood on three minutes with massive help from Danish keeper Stina Petersen who palmed her shot from just outside the box into the goal.

But Nadim put Denmark level three minutes after the break with a bullet header from a cross by Stine Larsen and Nielsen then headed home a cross from substitute Frederikke Thoegersen with seven minutes left.

Denmark winger Katrine Veje hit the woodwork after a Nadim pass flicked on by Harder with half an hour to go, while Petersen regained self-confidence with several brilliant saves.

This victory means that Denmark will take on either Austria or Spain, who are playing later this Sunday, in the semi-final.

On the same day the Netherlands, who beat Sweden 2-0 on Saturday, will face either England or France, also playing later today.