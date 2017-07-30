England, France clash at women's Euro quarter-finals

A confident England will seek to extend their perfect record at the Uefa women's Euro football tournament against France this Sunday. Meanwhile, Spain will take on newcomers Austria on the second day of quarter-finals.

England, who thrashed Scotland 6-0, sank Spain 2-0 in a rain-drenched game and edged Portugal 2-1 with a reserve team in the group phase, go to the quarter-finals in a confident mood.

"We feel we can find solutions to make the outcome an England win," said England coach Mark Sampson to AFP news agency. "If you look at the teams left in this tournament, it's only France we haven't beaten in the last three and a half years. I have every confidence England are capable of getting to another big semi-final."

Meanwhile, France beat Iceland and drew with Austria and Switzerland to advance from the second spot behind tournament surprise Austria.

In the quarter-final in Deventer, they will be without captain Wendie Renard, who has picked up two yellow cards.

"I'm happy for England if they are confident - but I am too," said France midfielder Camille Abily. "We won't change how we play. We can play a passing game but also a more direct game and we will have to vary how we play".

Austria underdogs against Spain

Austria topped Group C after beating Iceland and Switzerland and a draw with France but, despite their impressive record so far, they will enter their quarter-final against Spain in Tilburg as underdogs.

"It will be a hard challenge for us, we'll try to stay very calm and that's what makes our team special," said Austrian coach Dominik Thalhammer.

His Spanish counterpart Jorge Vilda said he expected a tough game against the "physically strong side", which is ranked 24th in the world against Spain's 13th spot.

Spain beat Portugal 2-0 and lost to England and Scotland without scoring in Group D but they advanced on goal difference from their games with Portugal and Scotland.

Unexpectedly, day two of the quarter-finals will include a third match between Germany and Denmark after their encounter was postponed on Saturday because of heavy rains.

In the only quarter-final game played so far, the Netherlands beat Sweden 2-0 in Doetinchem on Saturday.