Paris all but certain to host Olympic games in 2024

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Cinefile
Egypt in the foreground and background In the Last Days of the City
A still of the from In the Last Days of the City by Tamer El Said, set in Cairo, DOP Bassem Fayed
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/01 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/01 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/01 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/01 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/30 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/01 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/30 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/31 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/31 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 07/31 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/30 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 07/31 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/30 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 07/31 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 07/30 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    Cinefile
    Egypt in the foreground and background In the Last Days of the …
  • media
    International report
    When Venezuela no longer feels like home
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Are you a xenophile or a xenophobe?
  • media
    International report
    Dutch company Hemelswater makes beer using rainwater
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Paris Olympic Games Paris Olympics Bid 2024 Los Angeles

Paris all but certain to host Olympic games in 2024

By
media The logo of the Paris candidacy for the 2024 Olympics is seen on the Montparnasse tower in this file picture. Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

Los Angeles announced its intent to host the 2028 Olympics this Monday, paving the way for Paris to host in 2024. The deal is hailed as a win-win for both cities and the Olympic movement.

Los Angeles had been in a race with Paris to follow Tokyo 2020 as the 2024 host with the winner to be named by the IOC on 13 September in Lima.

But the possibility that Los Angeles would abandon a 2024 bid and instead accept the 2028 Games has been growing since the IOC decided in July that it would attempt to award both Games at its Lima meeting.

Paris had remained insistent on hosting in 2024, on the 100th anniversary of the city's 1924 Olympics.

LA officials, who had put forward a 5 billion euro bid for 2024, said an agreement had been reached with the IOC on financial considerations that would make waiting an extra four years feasible.

The deal will bring the Games back to Los Angeles for a third time, after the city hosted in 1932 and 1984.

The agreement must still be approved by the Los Angeles City Council and the United States Olympic Committee -- both of which backed the 2024 bid.

Garcetti said that if all goes according to plan, LA is confident it will receive 100 percent support by IOC members in Lima for a bid that relies largely on existing infrastructure and features iconic venus such as the Memorial Coliseum -- slated once again to host athletics.

IOC president Thomas Bach also said he was confident any remaining hurdles could be cleared.

The LA agreement means that Paris is all but certain to host the games in 2024.

The French capital will also be hosting the Games for a third time, endured the disappointment of failed bids in 1992, 2008 and 2012.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Twitter: "Happy that my friend @MayorofLA has made an important new step on an agreement that will have three winners: Paris, Los Angeles and the IOC #Paris2024."

Meanwhile French President Emmanuel Macron hailed Los Angeles' announcement that it intends to host the 2028 Olympics as a "very important step" towards Paris hosting the 2024 version.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.