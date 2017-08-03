La Liga delays Neymar's move to PSG as France hails transfer

Spain's La Liga refused to accept the payment of Neymar's 222 million euro buyout clause this Thursday. This could potentially delay the Brazilian's world record move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar had been expected to complete his move to the French giants by the weekend after Barcelona announced the 25-year-old striker's decision to leave on Wednesday on the condition his buyout clause was met.

However, president of La Liga, Javier Tebas has been an outspoken critic of PSG's move to snatch one of the Spanish league's biggest stars.

Tebas believes the astronomical sums being spent by the French giants, including a reported 30 million euro salary after tax for Neymar, makes it impossible for them to comply with financial fair play regulations (FFP).

Clubs can be sanctioned by UEFA for making a loss of more than 30 million euros over a three-year period.

PSG have already been fined and saw their Champions League squad limited by UEFA for breaches of FFP in 2014.

La Liga can't, however block the move which is expected to go through.

France, meanwhile, was busy celebrating the transfer.

With Neymar expected in the French capital later Thursday Le Parisien devoted three-quarters of its front page to the man set to become the world's most valuable player.

Under the headline "Neymar to PSG - the transfer of the century" was a photograph of the 25-year-old 'photo-shopped' sporting a PSG jersey.

French sports daily L'Equipe devoted their entire front page to a picture of Neymar behind the wheel of his car turning up to say goodbye to Lionel Messi and his Barcelona teammates on Wednesday morning, under the headline, "He's arriving".

French President Emmanuel Macron also welcomed the move, while budget minister Gerald Darmanin said he would be "delighted" at the prospect of Neymar paying tax in France.

Neymar's salary is rumoured to be 30 million euros per year.