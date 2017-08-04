RFI in 15 languages

 

Prison safety concerns in England and Wales
A local prison in London, UK
 
Mo Farah starts his farewell with bid for 10,000m gold

By
Mo Farah will retire from track racing at the end of the 2017 season. Reuters/Henry Browne

Will it be a golden goodbye for Mo Farah? Around 65,000 partisans in the Queen Elizabeth Stadium will be yearning for such a scenario on Friday night when he runs his last 10,000 metres race at a major international competition before turning his attentions to the marathon.

Five years ago at the same venue, Farah, already the 5,000m champion, won Olympic gold over 10,000m. He later attributed his victory to a wall of sound made by the screaming fans on his final lap.

The Somali born 29-year-old then went on to be the big noise in distance running. He won the 5 and 10,000m at the Moscow world championships in 2013, defended both titles at the world championships in Beijing two years later and won gold over both distances in Rio in 2016.

Since finishing second in the 10,000m at the world championships in Daegu in South Korea, he has taken gold at the world championships or the Olympics.

Under threat from youngsters

However, now 34, he isn’t approaching his swansong in the best of voices. The fastest 10,000m times of the 2017 season belong to two young Ethiopians. Abadi Hadis, 19, clocked 27:08.26 seconds to win at the Blankers-Koen Stadion in Hengelo in the Netherlands in June while 20-year-old Jemal Yimer finished just after him.

Still all that matters is the big race. Farah has the experience, the grit and the London crowd.

While they will see him at his last major event, he will say farewell to track racing in Britain at the Diamond League meeting in Birmingham on 20 August.

"I'm really looking forward to what will be my final track race in Britain at the Grand Prix Birmingham,” he said on the Athletics Weekly website.

“I'm sure it will be a day I remember for the rest of my life. To get the opportunity to say goodbye to the track in front of a British crowd is something that means a lot to me and I hope I can take everything in.

"I've run many great races at the Alexander Stadium over the years and have a history there, so it's a fitting venue for my last track race.

“It will be a great chance for the fans who didn't make it down to London to see me race."

More time with family

The Birmingham brigade will also be hoping to see Farah’s victory celebration ‘the Mobot’ in which he shapes both hands over his head in the letter M. It was suggested by the sports broadcaster Clare Balding during a TV game show just before the 2012 Olympics and named by the show’s presenter James Corden. Farah said he’d do it if he won gold. He was as good as his word after both victories.

He’s also promised to spend more time with his wife, Tania, and four children – two of whom were just born after the 2012 Olympics. He quipped at the time that he had to win two golds as it would be unfair on his twins if one medal were silver.

Mohamed Muktar Jama Farah will bow out as the most decorated British athlete – not bad for a lad born in Mogadishu who came to Britain at the age of eight and whose first ambitions were to become a car mechanic or play for Arsenal Football Club.

He failed on both those accounts, due in no short measure to teenage waywardness. "I wasn't focused when I was 16," he told The Big Issue magazine. "I was just chilling out, going to school, seeing my friends. I wasn't taking running seriously.

"I'm not complaining but now I think if I'd listened to my coach more then maybe I could have been more successful. I could have won more medals."

Those runners who tasted glory before the Farah flourish can be thankful for his disobedience.

