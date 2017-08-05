Van Niekerk continues hunt for successive 400m titles

Olympic champion Wayde van Niekerk sailed through his heat of the 400m on Saturday to get his bid for a 200/400m double off to a good start at the world championships in London. Van Niekerk advanced to Sunday’s semi-final in 45.27 seconds.

Much is expected of the 25-year-old South African who smashed Michael Johnson's world 400m record when winning gold in Rio last summer in 43.04 seconds.

Even Usain Bolt has anointed van Niekerk as his most likely successor as the athlete capable of dominating the track. But to head into the Bolt stratosphere of invincibility, van Niekerk must harvest titles.

Van Niekerk is seeking to win the first 200/400m double since Johnson achieved the feat at the 1995 world championhsips in Gothenburg and at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. But he will face a stern examination.

Fred Kerley, 22, from the United Staes and Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas, 21, won their respective heats in 44.92 and 44.75 seconds.

"I'm in shape and you've got to give it your all each and every day," said Kerley. "It was a nice performance in my first world championships race and I'm excited to get into the semi-finals."

Isaac Makwala from Botswana is also a threat. The 30-year-old, raced to victory in 44.56 seconds ahead of the American former world and Olympic champion Lashawn Merritt.

In July, Makwala became the first man to run a sub-20 second 200m and sub-44 second 400m on the same day, clocking 19.77 and 43.92 seconds respectively in Madrid.

Soon after that he ran Van Niekerk all the way to the line at the Diamond League meeting in Monaco, clocking 43.84 seconds before announcing that he - like van Niekerk - would also be seeking a 200/400m double in London.

"I know I am ready,” said Makwala. “But at the same time I take everything step by step. If I qualify for the final then that is my focus, but until then step by step, always.

"Wayde van Niekerk is my brother. We want to conquer the world together and make the final for Africa. He is so friendly and a lovely guy."