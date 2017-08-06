Gatlin beats Bolt to claim world 100m title

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Standing tall in Burkina Faso
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/05 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/05 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/05 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/05 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/05 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/05 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/05 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/05 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/05 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/05 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/05 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/04 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/05 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/04 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/05 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/05 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/05 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/04 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/05 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/05 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/05 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Standing tall in Burkina Faso
  • media
    International report
    Prison safety concerns in England and Wales
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    Cinefile
    Egypt in the foreground and background In the Last Days of the …
  • media
    International report
    When Venezuela no longer feels like home
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Athletics World Championships 2017

Gatlin beats Bolt to claim world 100m title

By
media Justin Gatlin hails Usain Bolt after winning the men's 100 metres final. Reuters/Phil Noble

It didn’t end with a golden flourish but rather karmic revenge on the unsporting thousands who had booed him. Justin Gatlin, the reformed doper, upstaged Usain Bolt’s farewell race by winning the men’s 100m final in 9.92 seconds.

Gatlin’s fellow American, Christian Coleman, was second and Bolt took an unusual colour for him – bronze - in 9.95 seconds.

Gatlin has endured a torrid championships from the spectators. The 35-year-old was jeered as his name was announced before the heats on the opening day of competition on Friday.

He suffered the same fate when his name was called out before and after  Saturday’s semi-finals and there were also jeers before the final itself.

Astonishment ran through the Queen Elizabeth Stadium when Gatlin crossed the finishing line ahead of Bolt.

"I tuned out the boos through the rounds and stayed the course," said Gatlin after his victory. "I did what I had to do. The people who love me are here cheering for me and cheering at home.

"It is Bolt's last race. I have had many victories and many defeats down the years. It is an amazing occasion. We are rivals on the track but afterwards we joke and have a good time."

Bolt got off to another horrendous start in the final and he was soon playing catch-up with Coleman. There was the habitual turbo charged second half from the Jamaican. But on his final fling, it failed to reap the usual dividends.

Gatlin emitted a primal roar at the end of the race and held his pointed finger to his lips. Indeed the stadium was quiet. Before the ripple of jeers.

Bolt embraced his conqueror and went on his farewell lap of honour.

"The first thing Usain did was congratulate me and say that I didn't deserve the boos. He is an inspiration," Gatlin said.

The fans chanted Bolt’s name but this was not the habitual joyous jaunt. It was the end of an aura.

The medal tally will show 11 world championship golds, one bronze and one silver from the biennial events since Osaka in 2007. There’s the no small matter of eight Olympic golds dating back to Beijing in 2008. And the accolade of being the only man to win three consecutive Olympic golds in the 100 and 200m.

“I’m definitely disappointed that I didn’t win. No-one’s going to be happy that they didn’t win," said the 30-year-old. "I’m disappointed about that but the good thing is that I went out there and gave it my all. I’m happy about that.”

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.