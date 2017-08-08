Van Niekerk confronts Jekyll and Hyde side of stardom

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Standing tall in Burkina Faso
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/08 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/08 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/08 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/08 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/08 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/08 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/08 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/08 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/08 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/08 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/06 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/08 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/06 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/08 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/08 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/08 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/06 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/08 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/06 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/08 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/06 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Standing tall in Burkina Faso
  • media
    International report
    Prison safety concerns in England and Wales
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    Cinefile
    Egypt in the foreground and background In the Last Days of the …
  • media
    International report
    When Venezuela no longer feels like home
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Athletics World Championships 2017 London South Africa Usain Bolt

Van Niekerk confronts Jekyll and Hyde side of stardom

By
media Wayde van Niekerk is attempting to win back-to-back titles in the 400m at the world championships. Reuters/Phil Noble

Wayde van Niekerk’s moment of truth comes on Tuesday night in the men’s 400m final at the world championships. Can he defend his title? Can he handle the pressure of being not only a hunted champion but also the anointed heir of Usain Bolt?

The answers will come on a cold August evening in London.

In the prelude to the 400m final, there was an intriguing glimpse into the athlete’s psyche. To a question on which rival worried him, van Niekerk replied: “Myself.”

He added: “I am giving myself a tough time. I won’t lie. There’s so much doubt and yet at the same time there is so much belief so it is like the good and evil fighting in my mind. But I will pull through. It is a competition to go through to be the best. I am up for it.”

Van Niekerk shot to fame when he won the 400m world crown in Beijing two years ago. That triumph was unexpected. The 2012 Olympic champion, Kirani James, and defending world champion, LaShawn Merritt, were in the field.

All three men finished in under 44 seconds. But the South African took the title despite the presence of his illustrious rivals. Since then van Niekerk has won Olympic gold in Rio in 2016 with a world record time of 43.03. He has given himself an extra challenge by opting to run in the 200m in London.

No athlete at the world championships has managed a 200 and 400m double since the American Michael Johnson in Gothenburg in 1995.

“The quality of competition I’m running against doesn’t make the job easy,” said the 25-year-old. “I have to take it step by step and hope for the best.”

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.