Van Niekerk sweeps to gold in 400m

Wayde van Niekerk embraced the expectation at the world championships on Tuesday night and strolled to triumph in the men’s 400m. The South African defended the title surprisingly won two years ago in Beijing with a comfortable victory in 43.98 seconds.

It was a mark well outside the world record run of 43.03 seconds that brought him gold at the Rio Olympics.

Steven Gardiner from the Bahamas was second and Abdalelah Haroun from Qatar claimed the bronze.

“It was a huge challenge,” said van Niekerk. “I have great respect for my competitors and the great times they’ve set this season. I knew it was going to be a quality race.”

But shortly after laying down the law on the track at the Queen Elizabeth Stadium, van Niekerk revealed that there is one zone where he has to fall into line.

“Both my other medals from Beijing and Rio had to go to my mum. She said that everything that was achieved in her house stays at home. This is the first gold medal that I can take to my own house.”

With new rules stipulating that coaches will also be awarded medals, van Niekerk said he would give his 2017 world championship gold to his grandmother. “Everyone knows she is my super star coach. It is an honour for me to be able to be part of that blessing.

"She is a massive inspiration to all of us and at the age of 75 being able to reach these heights with an athlete. She had to wait such a long time to achieve three golds in three years. And now she gets to take one home as well and brag to family and friends.”

Rival struck down

Van Niekerk’s main rival, Isaac Makwala, who had pushed him close in a Diamond League meeting in Monaco in July, was ruled out of the 400m final by IAAF doctors after falling victim to the norovirus bug that has swept through the Tower Hotel in east London which houses various teams. The 31-year-old from Botswana was also withdrawn from the 200m.

Public Health England said on Tuesday night that 30 athletes and support staff have been hit by sickness at the site although the hotel is not the source of the outbreak.

“It’s heartbreaking. This year two good competitors – Isaac and Kirani James - have had to withdraw through illnesses,” added van Niekerk. “I wish them speedy recoveries.

"As much as we all want to win gold we want the best guys out there. It’s such a massive pity about Isaac but he is a strong athlete. I’ve seen him break through a lot of challenges.”

There will be little rest for the 400m champion. He is scheduled to appear on Wednesday in the semi-final of the 200m. The 25-year-old is attempting to emulate the feats of the American athlete Michael Johnson who won the 200 and 400m double in Gothenburg in 1995.

“I’m very excited for the 200m,” van Niekerk said. “I have to go step by step. My body just needs to be ready but I’ll give it my best shot.”