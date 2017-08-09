Van Niekerk sweeps to gold in 400m

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Standing tall in Burkina Faso
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/09 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/09 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/09 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/09 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/09 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/09 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/09 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/09 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/09 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/09 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/06 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/08 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/06 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/08 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/08 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/08 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/06 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/08 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/06 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/08 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/06 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Standing tall in Burkina Faso
  • media
    International report
    Prison safety concerns in England and Wales
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    Cinefile
    Egypt in the foreground and background In the Last Days of the …
  • media
    International report
    When Venezuela no longer feels like home
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Athletics World Championships 2017 London South Africa

Van Niekerk sweeps to gold in 400m

By
media Wayde van Niekerk has won three gold medals in three years in Beijing, Rio and London. Reuters/Phil Noble

Wayde van Niekerk embraced the expectation at the world championships on Tuesday night and strolled to triumph in the men’s 400m. The South African defended the title surprisingly won two years ago in Beijing with a comfortable victory in 43.98 seconds.

It was a mark well outside the world record run of 43.03 seconds that brought him gold at the Rio Olympics.

Steven Gardiner from the Bahamas was second and Abdalelah Haroun from Qatar claimed the bronze.

“It was a huge challenge,” said van Niekerk. “I have great respect for my competitors and the great times they’ve set this season. I knew it was going to be a quality race.”

But shortly after laying down the law on the track at the Queen Elizabeth Stadium, van Niekerk revealed that there is one zone where he has to fall into line.

“Both my other medals from Beijing and Rio had to go to my mum. She said that everything that was achieved in her house stays at home. This is the first gold medal that I can take to my own house.”

With new rules stipulating that coaches will also be awarded medals, van Niekerk said he would give his 2017 world championship gold to his grandmother. “Everyone knows she is my super star coach. It is an honour for me to be able to be part of that blessing.

"She is a massive inspiration to all of us and at the age of 75 being able to reach these heights with an athlete. She had to wait such a long time to achieve three golds in three years. And now she gets to take one home as well and brag to family and friends.”

Rival struck down

Van Niekerk’s main rival, Isaac Makwala, who had pushed him close in a Diamond League meeting in Monaco in July, was ruled out of the 400m final by IAAF doctors after falling victim to the norovirus bug that has swept through the Tower Hotel in east London which houses various teams. The 31-year-old from Botswana was also withdrawn from the 200m.

Public Health England said on Tuesday night that 30 athletes and support staff have been hit by sickness at the site although the hotel is not the source of the outbreak.

“It’s heartbreaking. This year two good competitors – Isaac and Kirani James - have had to withdraw through illnesses,” added van Niekerk. “I wish them speedy recoveries.

"As much as we all want to win gold we want the best guys out there. It’s such a massive pity about Isaac but he is a strong athlete. I’ve seen him break through a lot of challenges.”

There will be little rest for the 400m champion. He is scheduled to appear on Wednesday in the semi-final of the 200m. The 25-year-old is attempting to emulate the feats of the American athlete Michael Johnson who won the 200 and 400m double in Gothenburg in 1995.

“I’m very excited for the 200m,” van Niekerk said. “I have to go step by step. My body just needs to be ready but I’ll give it my best shot.”

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.