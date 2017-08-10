Golden boy van Niekerk sets his sights on a double life

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Standing tall in Burkina Faso
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/10 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/10 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/10 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/10 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/10 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/10 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/10 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/10 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/10 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/10 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/06 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/10 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/06 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/10 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/10 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/10 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/06 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/10 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/06 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/10 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/06 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Standing tall in Burkina Faso
  • media
    International report
    Prison safety concerns in England and Wales
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    Cinefile
    Egypt in the foreground and background In the Last Days of the …
  • media
    International report
    When Venezuela no longer feels like home
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Athletics World Championships 2017 London South Africa

Golden boy van Niekerk sets his sights on a double life

By
media Wayde van Niekerk is attempting to win both the 200m and 400m at the same world championships. Reuters/Phil Noble

Wayde van Niekerk faces a test of strength on Thursday night as he treads the rival strewn path towards global superstardom.

The 25-year-old runs in the final of the 200m and victory will make him the first man since Michael Johnson in 1995 to win both the 400m and 200m at the same world championships.

Last summer at the Rio Olympics, van Niekerk smashed Johnson’s 19-year-old world record on his way to gold in the 400m.

That high came a year after van Niekerk announced his talent at the world championships in Beijing where he claimed the 400m crown. Back then a certain Usain Bolt was lord of the 200m.

This year, the self-declared living legend is a fading force. He could only scamper to bronze in the 100m final on 5 August.

Van Niekerk has been anointed by athletics’ administrators to inhabit the vacuum left by Bolt’s retirement.

The South African has acknowledged the difficulty of projecting Boltesque charisma and collecting crowns. “It is easier said than done,” said van Niekerk. “We’ve seen throughout all the events at the championships that there is competition and it is unpredictable. But I know that I have got the ability.

“But it is one thing to be named the greats of track and field, it is a different thing putting out the performances to lay concrete grounds for that recognition.”

There was a taste of that uncertainty on Wednesday night. Nearly 24 hours after strolling to the 400m title, van Niekerk was back out on the track for the semi-finals of the 200m. In the pouring rain he was unable to come first or second to obtain an automatic qualifying slot for Thursday night’s final. He had to wait to discover if he was one of the fastest third place finishers.

Double dream continues

Fortunately for his double dream, he scraped through in 20.28 seconds. But it was a far from convincing performance especially with a grudge fuelled Isaac Makwala out of the quarantine that forced him to miss the 400m.

The 31-year-old from Botswana ran on his own qualify for the 200m semis and then was one of the swiftest into the final. Trinidad and Tobago’s Jereem Richards will be among the contenders as well as Ramil Guliyev from Turkey.

“I know that I’ve got a massive responsibility on me to keep on growing, keep on performing and continue winning medals,” added van Niekerk. “And that’s what is important right now to continue the great legacy that ‘the greats’ have left behind and continue building track and field.”

On Thursday night just before 10pm local time, the Queen Elizabeth Stadium in east London and the rest of the athletics world will watch to see if van Niekerk has the stuff of legends.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.