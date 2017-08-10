Phyllis Francis surges to shock win in 400m

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Standing tall in Burkina Faso
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/10 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/10 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/10 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/10 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/10 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/10 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/10 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/10 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/10 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/10 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/06 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/10 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/06 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/10 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/10 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/10 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/06 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/10 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/06 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/10 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/06 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Standing tall in Burkina Faso
  • media
    International report
    Prison safety concerns in England and Wales
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    One listener’s beliefs
  • media
    Cinefile
    Egypt in the foreground and background In the Last Days of the …
  • media
    International report
    When Venezuela no longer feels like home
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Athletics World Championships 2017 London United States

Phyllis Francis surges to shock win in 400m

By
media Phyllis Francis Reuters/Phil Noble

Phyllis Francis beat more illustrious rivals Allyson Felix and Shaunae Miller-Uibo to seize her first world championship title in the women’s 400m.

 

Miller-Uibo won the Olympic title in Rio last year and with 50 metres remaining led the field just ahead of Felix, the defending world champion, as well as the fast closing Francis. But then Miller-Uibo tightened up and Francis surged past her and Felix.

The 25-year-old, who won gold in the 4x400m relay team at the Olympics, finished the individual event in a personal best time of 49.92 seconds. Salwa Eid Naser from Bahrain claimed the silver to become the first Asian medallist in the 400m. Felix took the bronze and joins the Jamaican sprinters Usain Bolt and Merlene Ottey on 14 medals at the world championships.

"It’s amazing,” said Francis. “It is such an amazing feeling. Being world champion sounds pretty cool. When I went down the home straight, I just believed in myself and stayed patient. I just knew what I was capable of doing,so I stuck to my race model.

"At the finish line I was surprised. I thought I was second or third but then they told me: 'You are first'. That is crazy."

Naser, 19, said: “I think I surprised my opponents and I even surprised myself. Coming to these championships, I really did not think about a medal. After all the hard training I have been through, I just hoped to do something big.”

Felix admitted said she was disappointed with the result and scotched speculation about an impending retirement. “I’m happy to have won another medal," said the 31-year-old American.

"I just love the sport and really passionate about it. I’m really proud of what I’ve done over the past 14 years and as long as I’m having fun and enjoying myself, that’s enough for me and I’ll continue on."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.