Neymar set to make his PSG debut on Sunday

By
media Neymar's transfer to Paris Saint-Germain smashed the transfer world record. RFI/Pierre René-Worms

Brazilian football star Neymar is set to make his debut for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) against Guingamp on Sunday after Barcelona confirmed the 222 million-euro cheque used to pay his buyout clause had cleared.

“The cheque has cleared and therefore puts in motion the process of the transfer,” said a Barcelona club source.

The French Football Federation (FFF) and French league (LFP) confirmed that the player's transfer certificate had been received from the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

That will allow him to be registered for the game at the Stade du Roudourou.

“Neymar's contract will be ratified during the afternoon. He will be able to play on Sunday,” said the LFP.

Neymar's move to the French giants that smashed the world record transfer fee was announced on August 3.

However, he had to watch last weekend’s 2-0 win over Amiens from the stands as the administrative formalities of the deal were not completed in time.

FFF president Noel Le Graet had earlier stated his confidence that Neymar would be able to make his bow in Brittany.

“There is no reason for this hold-up to continue,” he told French sports daily L'Equipe. “I do not doubt that this will be quickly solved.”

- with AFP

